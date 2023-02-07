Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly for Handling Grammys Loss with a 'Grace and Maturity' She's Never Seen

Megan Fox said she saw a new side of her fiancé at Sunday's awards show, a memory she'll keep "forever"

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

Published on February 7, 2023 04:35 PM
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly had a big night at Sunday's Grammys, and even though he didn't take the award home, his fiancée made sure he was feeling the love.

In a tribute shared to Instagram Monday, Megan Fox professed her love for Kelly, 32, and praised him for how he handled the loss.

"Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination," Fox, 36, wrote in the lengthy caption. "You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before and I'm so proud of you."

Even without taking an award home, Kelly impressed Fox beyond measure. "Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award."

Awards "will come," the actress added before sharing her own appreciation of her fiancé's look.

"This is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you'll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I'll keep this memory of you forever."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, Presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics’ Xperience+ at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Vivien Killilea/Getty for Universal Music Group for Brands

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was nominated for best rock album for Mainstream Sellout, his first-ever Grammy nomination. Before the ceremony began, the award went to Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9, leaving Kelly slightly disappointed, but mostly reflective, as he walked the red carpet.

"Ultimately I'm really happy to be in the company of such great musicians," he said during E!'s red carpet coverage. "I didn't take the category home, and I almost feel like I asked for that lesson."

Kelly shared that he wants to now focus less on accolades, and more on accepting himself. "I felt like I lacked self-love, and I was valuing myself so much on career accomplishments that I needed this. The car ride here was very cathartic for me," he said. "I need to appreciate what I already have, and once that self-love happens for me, things like the awards and all that will come."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock (13754897ba) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S 2023 AFTER PARTY CELEBRATING THE GRAMMYS Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio at Milk Studios in Hollywood, CA. Universal Music Group's 2023 After Party Celebrating The GRAMMY Awards Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

While he may not have won, he and Fox nevertheless made a statement in their (multiple) coordinated looks. On the red carpet, they matched in metallics, with Kelly wearing a silver Dolce & Gabbana suit and Fox in a Zuhair Murad gown with a mermaid silhouette and a rhinestone-adorned mesh corset. Fox's stylist, Maeve Reilly, shared that she wanted a "simple classic white gown for Megan but still something that felt like her with a bit of an edge."

For the afterparty, the couple changed into a different coordinated look, channeling their status as fiancés. Fox wore a satin white mini dress with matching opera gloves, while Kelly opted for a shirtless look in a black suit with the blazer unbuttoned to reveal his bare chest.

