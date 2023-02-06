Lizzo Wins Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'Just Stay True to Yourself'

Lizzo earned the coveted Record of the Year honor at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, and it was "About Damn Time!"

The singer joyously took the stage and accepted the award by saying, "Let me tell you something. Me and Adele are having a good time just enjoying ourselves, rooting for our friends. This is an amazing night, this is so unexpected."

Lizzo then dedicated her award to the late artist Prince. "When we lost Prince, I decided to delicate my life to making positive music. I was like, 'I don't care if my positivity bothers you — what's wrong with you?'" she said with a laugh.

"Positive and feel good music wasn't mainstream at that point and I felt very misunderstood," she continued. "I felt on the outside looking in, but I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place. So I had to be that change to be a better place. And now, I look around and there's all these songs about loving our body and being comfortable in our skin and feeling f---ing good and I'm just so proud to be a part of it!"

Lizzo, 34, concluded with advice to others who might feel "on the outside looking in," as she did: "Just stay true to yourself because I promise you, you will find people, attract people in your life who believe in you and support you."

Adele, Beyonce, Lizzo. Kevin Mazur/Getty

After thanking her family, Lizzo then stopped to give Beyoncé a very special shout out.

"In the 5th grade I skipped school to see you perform," she said, as the Renaissance superstar beamed back at her. "My sister, she got me out of school. (It was literature, I'm good!)"

"You changed my life," she continued. "You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel… I was like, i want to make people feel this way with my music, so thank you so much."

The speech resonated with the audience so much, they gave her a standing ovation, and host Trevor Noah declared, "They should give out a Grammy for best speech!"

One of the main four Grammys categories, Record of the Year honors the performing artist for a single track that either was released or rose to prominence during the ceremony's eligibility period, which ran from Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.

Released in April 2022, "About Damn Time" marked the first single off Lizzo's Special album and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Upon the song's release, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about its inspiration.

"'About Damn Time' can lead into so many conversations," said Lizzo at the time. "It's about damn time I feel better, it's about damn time we get out of this pandemic. It's about damn time we get the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. There's so many things. It's about damn time we popped the champagne. It's about damn time the tequila got here."

Other nominees in the category included Harry Styles' "As It Was," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," ABBA's "Don't Shut Me Down," Adele's "Easy on Me," Mary J. Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous," Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Doja Cat's "Woman" as well as Brandi Carlile and Lucius' "You and Me on the Rock."

Released in April 2022, "As It Was" marked the first single off Styles' Harry's House album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke Apple Music's record for most first-day streams at the time. Upon the song's release, the 29-year-old former One Direction member spoke to Audacy about its inspiration.

"It's about metamorphosis and embracing change, and former self and perspective shift, and all of that kind of stuff," said Styles at the time. "It just felt like the thing I wanted to say, and the thing I wanted to be doing, and the kind of music I wanted to make coming back."

Released in June 2022, "Bad Habit" marked the second single off Lacy's Gemini Rights album and became his first-ever single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, where it reached the No. 1 slot. In October 2022, the 24-year-old performer spoke to Rolling Stone about creating the song and its unexpected success.

"I just knew [the song] was fun. I knew I liked it... We laughed about it, like, 'God, this is a funny story.' I feel like this is something that everybody probably went through," said Lacy at the time. "So we were just kind of laughing about it. Like, 'This is hilarious.' I really had no idea that it would be [successful] like this. I don't even have that brain."

Released in June 2022, "Break My Soul" marked the lead single off Beyoncé's Renaissance album and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The house track, which runs over four minutes, samples Robin S's 1993 hit "Show Me Love" and Big Freedia's "Explode."

Shortly following the song's release, Robin S spoke to ITV's Good Morning Britain to express her gratitude. "This is Robin S, and this message goes out to the Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé, to JAY-Z, to the entire team," she said. "Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I'm still alive. I am honored, and I'm excited to see what else can happen."

Released in September 2021, "Don't Shut Me Down" marked one of ABBA's first singles in 40 years and kicked off the Swedish group's Voyage album era. In a livestream around the record's launch, member Björn Ulvaeus spoke about getting the band back together.

​​"No imagination could dream up that, to release a new album after 40 years and still be the best of friends and still be enjoying each other's company and have a total loyalty," said the 77-year-old musician. "Who has experienced that? Nobody."

Released in October 2021, "Easy on Me" marked the first single off Adele's 30 album and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Inspired by the demise of her marriage to ex-husband Simon Konecki, the 34-year-old performer spoke to Elle about writing the song around its debut.

"A lot of my friends throughout that rainy period of my life kept saying to me that, 'You have to go easy on yourself, don't beat yourself up too much about your decisions,'" said Adele at the time. "It just really, really stuck with me that, like, I have to be kind to myself."

Released in December 2021, "Good Morning Gorgeous" marked the lead single off Blige's album of the same name and reached No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100. Speaking to PEOPLE for a January 2023 cover story, the 52-year-old R&B icon said the empowering song was inspired by her daily morning ritual to tell herself "Good morning, gorgeous" in the mirror.

"Sometimes my eyes are all closed up," Blige said at the time. "But I strain to see myself. It's not about the vanity of it, it's about how we're strengthened. no one can love me like me. Nobody can."

Released in May 2022, "The Heart Part 5" marked the fifth part in Lamar's "The Heart" song series, reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped build anticipation for his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album. In October 2022, the 35-year-old rapper spoke to W about the album, which was a long time in the making.

"It's stuff that I've written that's just now seeing daylight, because I wasn't secure with myself in order to do it.... It was really about not being insecure [or] tormented by opinions," Lamar said at the time. "When I did this, it was kind of the marker and the growth of everything I've always wanted to say. I think that was really my purpose of writing my way out of things that I was feeling, from the time I was 9 years old, all the way up to 35."

Released in October 2021, "Woman" marked the fourth single off Doja Cat's Planet Her album and reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Speaking to Variety earlier this month, the 27-year-old singer and rapper explained the song's meaning.

"It's not like a big feminist anthem — absolutely not. I didn't want to make a great statement, but if somebody felt empowered by it, that's fantastic, and that's what I want, though it's not what I seek," Doja Cat told the outlet. "I think the song can also definitely sound submissive in a way, so it just goes both ways."

Released in October 2021, "You and Me on the Rock" marked the second single off Carlile's In These Silent Days album and reached No. 19 on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay chart. In an interview with Stereogum about the album, the 41-year-old performer said the song was written while thinking about her "foundation" after finishing her memoir, Broken Horses.

"I turned to [my wife] Catherine and the girls, and I wrote that song, and I realized that, yeah, even the most intensely self-identifying things can go away, but what my life is really built on, which is faith and my family, it's a rock, and it's solid," said Carlile. "And then I just used some of the textures, some of the things that were happening in my day, from me being in my garden and her taking her space and going on her walks."

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles