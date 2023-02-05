Kim Petras Becomes First Trans Woman to Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy with Sam Smith

Kim Petras made history at the 2023 Grammys.

While appearing at Sunday's ceremony honoring music's biggest night, the German singer-songwriter, 30, was overtaken with tears as she became the first transgender woman to take home the win in the best pop group/duo performance category alongside Sam Smith.

"I'm the first transgender woman to win the award," she said to a standing ovation from the crowd. "I just want to thank all the transgender artists who kicked the door open in order for me to be here tonight."

Adding that Smith, 30, wanted her to speak during the acceptance speech because of the accomplishment, she continued by thanking artists who helped "pave the way" for her, including the avant-garde pop producer and musician Sophie, who died at age 34 in 2021.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

"Sophie especially, my friend who passed away two years ago...thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie, I adore you, and your inspiration will always be in my music," expressed Petras while adding that pop music icon and seven-time Grammy Award-winner Madonna is also a strong inspiration.

Kim Petras and Sam Smith. Kevin Winter/Getty

"I don't think i could be here without Madonna," she continued.

Before walking off the stage and receiving a sweet embrace from Smith, she gave a heartfelt nod to her mother, who Petras stressed that her belief in her from a young age allowed her to win the prestigious award.

She later joked about the win with a tweet, writing, "omg i'm a tranny with a grammy …"

The "Unholy" collaboration also makes Petras the first known transgender artist to top the Hot 100 chart.

The feat "is a huge middle finger to all the [record] labels that were like, 'We don't know how to market you,' and to everyone who doubted me and said I couldn't achieve this because of my gender identity," said Petras to PEOPLE as she released her single "If Jesus Was a Rockstar," in November.

She continued: "Look at me now, bitches!"

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.