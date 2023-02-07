JAY-Z Thought Beyoncé Deserved Album of the Year at the Grammys: 'We Just Want Them to Get It Right'

Beyoncé's Renaissance lost the coveted award to Harry Styles' Harry's House at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday

Published on February 7, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

Much of the Beyhive believes Beyoncé's Renaissance should have won album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, and the superstar's husband JAY-Z feels the same way.

In an interview with Tidal conducted before the ceremony, the 53-year-old rap legend spoke about his 41-year-old wife's previous album of the year losses for 2013's Beyoncé and 2016's Lemonade and why he thought Renaissance deserved the coveted award this year.

"The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal. We just want them to get it right. That's what we want," JAY-Z told Elliott Wilson, responding to a question about his own previous losses at the Grammys. "Even with Bey, I felt like they missed the moment. Not just Lemonade; [also] when Beck won over her [for album of the year at the 2015 show]. I was like, 'Oh, y'all missed it.'"

Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyoncé. Kevin Winter/Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, the "99 Problems" rapper explained why he felt Renaissance deserved to win album of the year. "Look what it's done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved," said JAY-Z. "They play her whole album in the club. I don't know if I've ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?!"

"Every remix is amazing. Everyone's inspired. It has inspired the world," continued JAY-Z. "When it just inspires creativity, that's an album. That has to be album of the year."

At the awards show, Harry Styles ultimately took home the album of the year award for Harry's House. "This doesn't happen to people like me very often," the 29-year-old musician said after taking the stage to accept the award presented by Trevor Noah and a lineup of fans. "This is so so nice, thank you."

Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles. Kevin Winter/Getty

Before passing the mic to the producers of his third studio album, Styles also took time to express that he doesn't go into the studio thinking about whether he will win awards and added that "there's no such thing as best."

In addition to Renaissance, fellow contenders in the category included Voyage by ABBA, 30 by Adele, Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige, In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile, Music of the Spheres by Coldplay, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar, and Special by Lizzo.

Beyoncé took home four awards throughout the night, but her win in the best dance/electronic music album category put her over the edge as the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time. The "Break My Soul" singer has a whopping total of 32 golden gramophones (and 88 nominations) to her name from her solo career and her start with girl group Destiny's Child.

