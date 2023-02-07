Hear Cardi B Reportedly Tell Offset and Quavo 'Both of Y'all Wrong' amid Apparent Grammys Argument

TMZ reported that the Migos rappers got into an altercation backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards, an allegation Offset called "crazy"

Published on February 7, 2023 04:45 PM

Shortly after Offset squashed rumors of an alleged altercation between himself and Migos bandmate Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards, video footage of Cardi B reportedly telling others to "shut the f--- up" has surfaced online.

On Monday, Entertainment Tonight published an iPhone-filmed clip of the 30-year-old "Up" rapper and wife of Offset backstage at the Crypto.com Arena, yelling, "Both of y'all wrong. This is not right. No, bitch, shut the f--- up 'cause you shouldn't have been talking."

While it's unclear who Cardi was speaking to, the video arrived just hours after TMZ reported that just before Quavo, 31, took the stage for Takeoff's tribute performance, he allegedly got into a physical fight with Offset, and they had to be pulled apart.

Per the outlet, the fight reportedly broke out after the Grammys had asked Offset, 31, to be a part of the tribute but Quavo refused to let him take part — and blocked him from joining on stage. TMZ also reported that it was Quavo who started the purported fight.

Offset and Cardi B attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Offset and Cardi B; Quavo. Getty (2)

Speaking to ET after presenting best rap album to Kendrick Lamar onstage at the ceremony, Cardi was asked about "settling" something before Quavo's performance. "Settling? The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey," she told the outlet.

Offset took to Twitter on Monday and seemingly referenced the rumored Grammys fight, writing, "What tf look like fighting my brother yal n— is crazy."

At the 2023 Grammys on Sunday, Quavo performed "Without You," which he released in honor of his late bandmate last month. He took the stage with the Maverick City Music worship music collective.

"Tears rollin' down my eyes, can't tell you how many times I cried," Quavo began in his tribute song, with Takeoff's solar system chain displayed at the front of the stage.

US rapper Quavo performs onstage during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Quavo and Maverick City Music performs Takeoff tribute. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

"Days ain't the same without you," the artist continued in song, "remembering the days" they "smoked big blunts together," he recalled, as black-and-white images appeared on the screen behind him of him and his late friend and nephew. In a somber tone, Quavo sang that those "times were hard, but them days was better."

The night before the ceremony, at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala in Beverly Hills, Offset and Quavo attended the event but were not seen together the entire night.

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1 at age 28, following a private party with Quavo, who was not injured in the incident.

At the time, Quavo and Takeoff were performing on their own and occasionally called themselves "Unc and Phew." In October, they dropped their collaborative album, Only Built for Infinity Links, featuring their hit "Messy."

