Harry Styles Performs Nominated Hit 'As It Was' at 2023 Grammy Awards

The 2023 Grammy Awards just became Harry's House!

Harry Styles took the stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night to perform his No. 1 hit "As It Was."

Styles, 29, was clad in a pale pink, sequined one-piece suit with copious fringe as he sang for the crowd at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

He and a group of backup dancers grooved along to the song on a circular red platform, with Styles strolling along a moving walkway lining the perimeter.

The singer, who had already accepted his first award of the night — best pop vocal album for Harry's House — was his signature dancing-queen self as he capped off his second Grammys performance.

He's also up for five other awards at this year's ceremony, including record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance and best music video for "As It Was," and album of the year for his third set Harry's House.

Grammys producer Ben Winston recently opened up about Styles' decision to sing "As It Was" on the Grammys stage on the The Town podcast. He revealed that the star — who last performed "Watermelon Sugar" at the show in 2021 — was adamant about his choice.

"We were talking about Harry Styles, about what he was going to play, and actually I had a slightly different suggestion at one point," Winston related. "He was like, 'No, no, "As It Was" is the hit. That's what I'm nominated for...that's the one we're gonna play.'"

Styles recently wrapped a run of Love on Tour shows in California, and is set to take the concerts to Australia, Asia and Europe.

Other performers for Grammys night include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, and DJ Khaled with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy.

Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden are set to present.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.