Harry Styles' One Direction Bandmates Niall Horan and Liam Payne Congratulate Him on Grammys Wins

"Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment," Liam Payne wrote on Instagram

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 6, 2023 03:10 PM

Harry Styles' One Direction bandmates are celebrating his big wins at the 2023 Grammy Awards!

After the "As It Was" singer scooped up the trophy for the coveted album of the year award for his album Harry's House, both Niall Horan and Liam Payne offered their congratulations.

"Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you've earned," Payne, 29, wrote on Instagram. "God bless you brother congratulations."

The "Strip That Down" singer shared his post alongside a black-and-white photo of Styles, 29, admiring his new hardware on stage.

Horan, meanwhile, shared an Instagram Story that featured a photo of the moment Styles took the stage.

"very proud ❤️ @harrystyles,'" he wrote.

The three singers, alongside Louis Tomlinson, 31, and Zayn Malik, 30, formed One Direction on The X Factor in 2010, and released their debut album the next year. Malik left the group in 2015, and after releasing the album Made in the A.M. as a foursome, the rest of the band announced an extended hiatus in 2015.

All five members have since gone on to pursue solo careers, and on Sunday, Styles also took home the prize for best pop vocal album before performing his No. 1 hit "As It Was."

Niall Horan, Harry Styles Grammys, Liam Payne
Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne. Lester Cohen/Getty, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty, Samir Hussein/Getty

"S—. Well, s—. Man. I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life," he said while accepting his best album win. "I listen to everyone in this category when i'm alone and I think on nights like tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music. I don't think any of us sit in the studio thinking, making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these."

He continued: "This is really, really kind. I'm so, so grateful. I'm gonna pass it over to my collaborators who are…. I'm just so…this doesn't happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice, thank you very, very much."

Since going their separate ways, the boys of One Direction have remained supportive of one another. Horan, 29, was spotted in the crowd at one of Styles' Love on Tour shows over the summer, and told American Golf in August that "As It Was" was his favorite song.

Related Articles
Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles Is Emotional After 2023 Grammys Album of the Year Win: 'There's No Such Thing as Best'
Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England.
Harry Styles to Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Harry Styles performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles Performs Nominated Hit 'As It Was' at 2023 Grammy Awards
65th GRAMMY Awards - Harry Styles TOUT
Harry Styles Is in a Rainbow Paradise Wearing a Sparkly Jumpsuit — and No Shirt! — at 2023 Grammys
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' Relationship (Turned Friendship!) Timeline
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards
What You Didn't See at the 2023 Grammys: Taylor Swift Dances in the Crowd, Adele Holds Court and More
Lizzo accepts the Record Of The Year award for “About Damn Time” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo Wins Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'Just Stay True to Yourself'
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
See the Show-Stopping Performances from the 2023 Grammy Awards
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees
Adele accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Easy On Me” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammys, Dedicates Award to Son: 'Here I Am Crying!'
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
5 History-Making Moments from the 2023 Grammys
Grammy statues
Grammy Awards 2023: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night
US singer Bonnie Raitt accepts the award for Song Of The Year for "Just Like That" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Bonnie Raitt Is Shocked as She Wins Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'An Unreal Moment'
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Harry Styles performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles)
Harry Styles' Career in Photos
James corden, harry styles, louis tomlinson
James Corden Reveals How Louis Tomlinson's Mom Helped Introduce Him to Friend Harry Styles
The British singer Louis Tomlinson ex One Direction performs in concert at the Milan Summer Festival. Milan (Italy), September 3rd, 2022 (Photo by Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Louis Tomlinson Says He's 'Slowly But Surely On the Mend' After Undergoing Surgery on Broken Arm