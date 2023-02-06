Harry Styles' One Direction Bandmates Niall Horan and Liam Payne Congratulate Him on Grammys Wins

Harry Styles' One Direction bandmates are celebrating his big wins at the 2023 Grammy Awards!

After the "As It Was" singer scooped up the trophy for the coveted album of the year award for his album Harry's House, both Niall Horan and Liam Payne offered their congratulations.

"Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you've earned," Payne, 29, wrote on Instagram. "God bless you brother congratulations."

The "Strip That Down" singer shared his post alongside a black-and-white photo of Styles, 29, admiring his new hardware on stage.

Horan, meanwhile, shared an Instagram Story that featured a photo of the moment Styles took the stage.

"very proud ❤️ @harrystyles,'" he wrote.

The three singers, alongside Louis Tomlinson, 31, and Zayn Malik, 30, formed One Direction on The X Factor in 2010, and released their debut album the next year. Malik left the group in 2015, and after releasing the album Made in the A.M. as a foursome, the rest of the band announced an extended hiatus in 2015.

All five members have since gone on to pursue solo careers, and on Sunday, Styles also took home the prize for best pop vocal album before performing his No. 1 hit "As It Was."

Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne. Lester Cohen/Getty, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty, Samir Hussein/Getty

"S—. Well, s—. Man. I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life," he said while accepting his best album win. "I listen to everyone in this category when i'm alone and I think on nights like tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music. I don't think any of us sit in the studio thinking, making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these."

He continued: "This is really, really kind. I'm so, so grateful. I'm gonna pass it over to my collaborators who are…. I'm just so…this doesn't happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice, thank you very, very much."

Since going their separate ways, the boys of One Direction have remained supportive of one another. Horan, 29, was spotted in the crowd at one of Styles' Love on Tour shows over the summer, and told American Golf in August that "As It Was" was his favorite song.