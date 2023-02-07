Harry Styles' Grammys Backup Dancers Dish on Performance Difficulties: 'Nothing We Could Do'

"In real-time, we had to troubleshoot and try to do a complete piece in reverse," said Styles' backup dancer Brandon Mathis said on his Instagram Stories on Monday

By
Published on February 7, 2023 04:45 PM
Harry Styles performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Harry Styles' backup dancers are defending the star after critics on social media were less than happy with his performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Following the performance, several of Styles' backup dancers revealed that they ran into technical difficulties the moment it started — and the entire show was put on backward.

"What you don't know is that the moment the curtain opened, and it was time to perform, our turntable started spinning in reverse," said Brandon Mathis on his Instagram Stories, which was later reposted on a Styles fan account.

"Backwards. Freaking all of us out on live television, and there was nothing we could do to stop it. In real-time, we had to troubleshoot and try to do a complete piece in reverse. Talk about professionalism," he added.

Choreographer named Dexter Da Rocha jumped to the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's defense and said the group did their best.

"Harry did his best to be able to walk and reverse everything while he was singing and reverse his entire duet," Dexter explained in a since-deleted TikTok video. "Unfortunately, news outlets didn't know what was happening, so they called it lethargic or boring or whatever, but it really was that we're just trying to f—ing stay standing."

During the performance, Styles, 29, and his dancer grooved along to his hit song "As It Was" on the rotating platform, which was featured in the music video for the track.

The Grammy Awards were a big night for the British singer as he took home the award for album of the year for Harry's House.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Performs Nominated Hit 'As It Was' at 2023 Grammy Awards

"This doesn't happen to people like me very often," he expressed after taking the stage to accept the award presented by Trevor Noah and a lineup of fans. "This is so so nice, thank you."

Before passing the mic to the producers of his third studio album, Styles also took time to express that he doesn't go into the studio thinking about whether he will win awards and added that "there's no such thing as best."

Styles received a total of six nominations for this year's ceremony.

The nominations included best pop vocal album for Harry's House, which he won, record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance and best music video for "As It Was."

