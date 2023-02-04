Grammy Awards 2023: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night

The wait is over music lovers. The 2023 Grammy Awards are almost here!

The 65th annual award show, happening Sunday in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena, will honor some of our favorite musicians this year.

The nominations list features 91 categories and is led by Beyoncé, whose album Renaissance helped her earn nine nominations. The award show also included five new categories this year.

The show will be entertaining as ever with a star-studded lineup of performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and so many more!

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about music's biggest night, including the performers, this year's host, and everything in between.

Who's hosting?

Trevor Noah. Rich Fury/Getty

Back for the third year in a row, Trevor Noah is set to host music's biggest night.

"I don't think it's normal to host it once, so I don't have a great frame of reference for this," he told Billboard. "It is thrilling. For me, it's a cheat code because I'm a fan of almost all the people who are there."

This will mark Noah's first time hosting in Los Angeles; the previous two shows he emceed were held in New York City and Las Vegas.

"I am 1,000% a fan, and what I love about the Grammys is that I become a fan of a new artist every single time," the star said. "I come in and then I meet this new artist, and all of a sudden, here I am going, 'Who are the Black Pumas?' It introduces you to music that you maybe wouldn't have been [exposed to]."

The outlet also reported that Noah joins LL Cool J as the only other person to ever host the Grammys at least three consecutive times in the last 30 years.

Who's performing?

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Paras Griffin/Getty; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

It wouldn't be music's biggest night without some of your favorite performers!

The first round of performers included Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

Styles was announced as a performer during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. JAY-Z, John Legend and Lil Wayne will also join DJ Khaled for a performance of "God Did."

Who's nominated?

Beyoncé. Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Let me hear you say "Hey Mrs. Carter!"

Leading the pack this year is Beyoncé with nine nominations total — tying her with husband JAY-Z for most-nominated artist of all time, with 88 nods each.

The "Break My Soul" singer, 41, is up for some of the night's most coveted prizes, including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

Kendrick Lamar followed with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile earned seven each. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Randy Merrill and Styles each notched six nods.

Who is presenting at the Grammy Awards?

Olivia Rodrigo; Cardi B; Shania Twain. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty, Amy Sussman/Getty

The cherry on top of this year's award ceremony is the fan-favorite presenters slated to take the stage!

The Recording Academy announced a slew of presenters including Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain.

Joining them are Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden.

Shortly after the announcement, Rodrigo shared a photo of her Grammy from the year prior on her story and captioned the post, "soooo excited to present at the Grammys this weekend yipeeee."

What are the new categories at the Grammy Awards?

Wet Leg. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Five new categories were introduced to this year's nominations list, including songwriter of the year (non-classical), best alternative music performance, best Americana performance and best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media.

Up for best alternative performance are none other than Arctic Monkeys, Big Thief, Florence + the Machine, Wet Leg and Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius.

Meanwhile, up for best Americana performance is Eric Alexandrakis, Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett, Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin, Carlile featuring Lucius and Bonnie Raitt.

"Celebrating the miracle of music is at the core of everything we do at the Recording Academy and today we are proud and honored to celebrate music's power to lift people up and to bring them together," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. "I'm energized by this year's slate of nominees and how each of them uses their craft to inspire us, and to remind us that music is our universal language. Each of these deserving nominees has helped to provide the world with an incredible soundtrack and is a true testament to how vibrant our entire music community truly is."

When are the Grammy Awards?

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5.

CBS will broadcast the ceremony at 8 p.m. ET, while the show will also be available to stream live on Paramount+.

Prior to the show, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater.

