The Cutest Couples Walking the Red Carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards

01 of 06 Brandi Carlile & Catherine Shepherd Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty "Broken Horses" singer Brandi Carlile — who is up for seven Grammys this year, including album of the year and record of the year — and her wife Catherine Shepherd brought pops of color to the red carpet.

02 of 06 Lizzo & Myke Wright Kevin Mazur/Getty Lizzo's beau Myke Wright opted for a classic tuxedo look, letting his Grammy-nominated date take the spotlight in her bright Dolce & Gabbana cape ensemble.

03 of 06 Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Kevin Mazur/Getty TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio and her boyfriend, Travis Barker's son Landon, rocked punk-inspired looks for music's big night.

04 of 06 Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Kevin Mazur/Getty Singer Maren Morris sparkled in her plunging neckline dress while her husband Ryan Hurd went classic in his tux.

05 of 06 The Brothers Osborne, Abi Ventura & Lucie Silvas Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock The musically gifted siblings behind the Brothers Osborne had the support of their respective romantic partners at the 2023 Grammy Awards. T.J. Osborne was accompanied by his boyfriend Abi Ventura, and John Osborne brought his pregnant wife, Lucie Silvas, who flaunted her baby bump in a silky, lace-lined dress.