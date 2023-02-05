The Cutest Couples Walking the Red Carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards

These pairs dressed in perfect harmony for music's big night 

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on February 5, 2023 07:36 PM
01 of 06

Brandi Carlile & Catherine Shepherd

Grammys red carpet couples
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"Broken Horses" singer Brandi Carlile — who is up for seven Grammys this year, including album of the year and record of the year — and her wife Catherine Shepherd brought pops of color to the red carpet.

02 of 06

Lizzo & Myke Wright

Grammys red carpet couples
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lizzo's beau Myke Wright opted for a classic tuxedo look, letting his Grammy-nominated date take the spotlight in her bright Dolce & Gabbana cape ensemble.

03 of 06

Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker

Grammys red carpet couples
Kevin Mazur/Getty

TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio and her boyfriend, Travis Barker's son Landon, rocked punk-inspired looks for music's big night.

04 of 06

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Grammys red carpet couples
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Singer Maren Morris sparkled in her plunging neckline dress while her husband Ryan Hurd went classic in his tux.

05 of 06

The Brothers Osborne, Abi Ventura & Lucie Silvas

Grammys red carpet couples
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

The musically gifted siblings behind the Brothers Osborne had the support of their respective romantic partners at the 2023 Grammy Awards. T.J. Osborne was accompanied by his boyfriend Abi Ventura, and John Osborne brought his pregnant wife, Lucie Silvas, who flaunted her baby bump in a silky, lace-lined dress.

06 of 06

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

Grammys red carpet couples
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Quadruple nominee Miranda Lambert wore a black gown embellished with glittering silver fringe, which paired perfectly with her husband Brendan McLoughlin's sleek silver tie.

Related Articles
65th Annual Grammys 2023 - Lizzo and boyfriend Myke Wright TOUT
Lizzo Has a 'Spring Awakening' in Bloom-Covered Cape on Grammys Red Carpet with Boyfriend Myke Wright
Maren Morris Grammys 2023
Maren Morris Bares Her Belly Button – and Debuts Bleached Eyebrows – on 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lizzo and Myke Wright attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'
65th Annual Grammys - Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert Has Grammys Date Night with Husband, Jokes She's 'Redneck Enough' to Take Her Shoes Off
Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Grammys 2023: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night
Doja Cat at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Best Dressed at the 2023 Grammys
Doja Cat Iconic Looks
Doja Cat's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
ciara
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Beyonce
Beyoncé's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile attend MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile Are a Dynamic Duo in L.A., Plus Lionel Richie, H.E.R. and More
Kylie Jenner Best Fashion Moments
Kylie Jenner's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Debbie Harry Debi Mazar
Debbie Harry & Debi Mazar Attend a Runway Show in N.Y.C., Plus Anderson .Paak, Ashton Kutcher and More
Jason Bateman
Jason Bateman Hits the Green in Pebble Beach, Plus Jessica Chastain, Alison Brie and More
Hailey Bieber
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Celebrates New Documentary with Sons, Plus Brad Pitt and George Clooney, Selma Blair and More
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet