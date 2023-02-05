Grammys 2023: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night

The 65th Grammy Awards are in full swing!

Beyoncé is heading into the night as the most-nominated artist. Her nine nods — including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year — mean she and husband JAY-Z are now tied for most-nominated artist of all time, with 88 nods each.

Kendrick Lamar trails with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile are up for seven each. Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Randy Merrill and Harry Styles are vying for six trophies apiece.

Styles, Blige and Carlile have all been announced as performers at Sunday night's show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith are also slated to sing.

This year's Grammys includes five brand-new categories, including songwriter of the year (non-classical), best alternative music performance, best Americana performance and best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media.

See below for a complete list of winners at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Record of the Year

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" – Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" — Sara Davis, GAYLE and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

"About Damn Time" — Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"As It Was" — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

"Bad Habit" — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby and Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Easy on Me" — Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"God Did" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, Shawn Carter, F. LeBlanc, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

"The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, A. Ross, Matt Schaeffer and L. Ware, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Bam Bam" — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" — Coldplay and BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone and Doja Cat

"Unholy" — Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher — Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around... — Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones

Evergreen — Pentatonix

Thank You — Diana Ross

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Rosewood" — Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo and Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — Odesza

Surrender — Rüfü Du Sol

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé

"Over" — Lucky Dave

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

"HRS & HRS" — Muni Long

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk — Cory Henry

Drones — Terrace Martin

Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas

Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy

Starfruit — Moonchild

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra

"Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"Keeps on Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai

"'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

"Cuff It" — Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

"HRS & HRS" — Hamadi Aaabi, Dyland Graham, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

"Hurt Me So Good" — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

"Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best R&B Album

Watch the Sun — PJ Morton

Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Candydrip — Lucky Daye

Best Rap Performance

"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

"Vegas" — Doja Cat

"Pushin P" — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd and Glorilla

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

God Did — DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Beautiful" — DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA

"Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake and Tems

"First Class" — Jack Harlow

"Die Hard" — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (Live)" — Latto

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" — Ace G, Bedrm, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and José Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)

"The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, A. Ross, Matt Schaeffer and L. Ware, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"Wait For U" — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Isaac De Boni, Jacob Canady, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future feat. Drake and Tems)

"God Did" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, Shawn Carter, F. LeBlanc, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

"Pushin P" — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffrey Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug)

Best Country Song

"Circles Around This Town" — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Doin' This" — Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)" — Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"If I Was a Cowboy" — Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"I'll Love You Till the Day I Die" — Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

"'Til You Can't" — Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini

"Something in the Orange" — Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris

"Live Forever" — Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Wishful Drinking" — Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider's Prayer" — Brothers Osborne

"Outrunnin' Your Memory" — Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You — Revisited" — Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

"Going Where the Lonely Go" — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Country Album

Growin' Up — Luke Combs

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest — Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

Good to Be... — Keb' Mo'

Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

"Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

"Forever" — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

"High and Lonesome" — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

"Prodigal Daughter" — Tim O'Brien & Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell)

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best American Roots Performance

"Someday It'll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)" — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton

"Life According to Raechel" — Madison Cunningham

"Oh Betty" – Fantastic Negrito

"Stompin' Ground" — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

"Prodigal Daughter" — Aoife O'Donovan and Allison Russell

Best Rock Performance

"So Happy It Hurts" — Bryan Adams

"Old Man" — Beck

"Wild Child" — The Black Keys

"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile

"Crawl!" — IDLES

"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

Best Rock Song

"Black Summer" - Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

"Blackout" - Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"Harmonia's Dream" - Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

"Patient Number 9" - John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters Crawler Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon

Best Metal Performance

"Call Me Little Sunshine" - Ghost

"We'll Be Back" - Megadeth

"Kill Or Be Killed" - Muse

"Degradation Rules" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

"Blackout" - Turnstile

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted - Koffee

Scorcha - Sean Paul

Third Time's The Charm - Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Gospel Album

Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera — Christina Aguilera

Pasieros — Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo

Viajante — Fonseca

Dharma + — Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

Motomami — Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)

Abeja Reina — Chiquis

Un Canto Por México — El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade

La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte

EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antonio Solís

Tropical Latin Album

Pa'lla Voy — Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle

Legendario — Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives

Best Comedy Album

The Closer — Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow

Sorry — Louis CK

We All Scream — Patton Oswalt

Best Global Music Performance

"Udhero Na" - Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

"Gimme Love" - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

"Last Last" - Burna Boy

"Neva Bow Down" - Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

"Bayethe" - Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Opera Recording Album

Best Music Video

"Easy on Me" — Adele (Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan and Nancy Grant, video producers)

"Yet to Come" — BTS (Yong Seok Choi [Lumpens], video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer)

"Woman" — Doja Cat (Chlid, video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin and Isaac Rice, video producers)

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar (Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum and Jamie Rabineau, video producers)

"As It Was" — Harry Styles (Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter and Alexa Haywood, video producers)

"All Too Well: The Short Film" — Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift, video director, Saul Germaine, video producer)

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only — Adele

Our World — Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story — Various Artists

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn — Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Alternative Music Performance

"There'd Better Be a Mirrorball" — Arctic Monkeys

"Certainty" — Big Thief

"King" — Florence + the Machine

"Chaise Longue" — Wet Leg

"Spitting Off the Edge of the World" — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Americana Performance

"Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)" — Eric Alexandrakis

"There You Go Again" — Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett

"The Message" — Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

"Made Up Mind" — Bonnie Raitt

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Be Alive" (from King Richard) — Beyoncé and Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Carolina" (from Where the Crawdads Sing) — Taylor Swift, songwriter, Taylor Swift

"Hold My Hand" (from Top Gun: Maverick) — Bloodpop and Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" (from The Woman King) — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito and Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson feat. Angélique Kidjo)

"Nobody Like U" (from Turning Red) — Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" (from Encanto) — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto - Cast)

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory, composer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou, composer

Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques, composer

Old World — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

The Batman — Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto — Germaine Franco, composer

No Time to Die — Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of The World - Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me - Viola Davis

Music Is History - Questlove