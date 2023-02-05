Entertainment Music Grammys 2023: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night The Grammys are airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and streaming and on demand from Paramount+ By Rachel DeSantis Updated on February 5, 2023 05:25 PM Share Tweet Pin Email The 65th Grammy Awards are in full swing! Beyoncé is heading into the night as the most-nominated artist. Her nine nods — including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year — mean she and husband JAY-Z are now tied for most-nominated artist of all time, with 88 nods each. Kendrick Lamar trails with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile are up for seven each. Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Randy Merrill and Harry Styles are vying for six trophies apiece. Check out PEOPLE's full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night. Styles, Blige and Carlile have all been announced as performers at Sunday night's show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith are also slated to sing. This year's Grammys includes five brand-new categories, including songwriter of the year (non-classical), best alternative music performance, best Americana performance and best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media. Harry Styles to Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards See below for a complete list of winners at the 65th Grammy Awards. Record of the Year "Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA "Easy on Me" — Adele "Break My Soul" — Beyoncé "Good Morning Gorgeous" – Mary J. Blige "You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius "Woman" — Doja Cat "Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy "The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar "About Damn Time" — Lizzo "As It Was" — Harry Styles Album of the Year Voyage — ABBA 30 — Adele Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny Renaissance — Beyoncé Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile Music of the Spheres — Coldplay Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar Special — Lizzo Harry's House — Harry Styles Song of the Year "abcdefu" — Sara Davis, GAYLE and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE) "About Damn Time" — Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo) "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) "As It Was" — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles) "Bad Habit" — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby and Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy) "Break My Soul" — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé) "Easy on Me" — Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) "God Did" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, Shawn Carter, F. LeBlanc, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy) "The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, A. Ross, Matt Schaeffer and L. Ware, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) "Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) Best New Artist Anitta Omar Apollo DOMi & JD Beck Samara Joy Latto Måneskin Muni Long Tobe Nwigwe Molly Tuttle Wet Leg Best Pop Vocal Album Voyage — ABBA 30 — Adele Music of the Spheres — Coldplay Special — Lizzo Harry's House — Harry Styles Best Pop Solo Performance "Easy on Me" — Adele "Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny "Woman" — Doja Cat "Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy "About Damn Time" — Lizzo "As It Was" — Harry Styles Best Pop Duo/Group Performance "Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA "Bam Bam" — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran "My Universe" — Coldplay and BTS "I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone and Doja Cat "Unholy" — Sam Smith and Kim Petras Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Higher — Michael Bublé When Christmas Comes Around... — Kelly Clarkson I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones Evergreen — Pentatonix Thank You — Diana Ross "Break My Soul" — Beyoncé "Rosewood" — Bonobo "Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo and Miguel "I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha "Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R. "On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Renaissance — Beyoncé Fragments — Bonobo Diplo — Diplo The Last Goodbye — Odesza Surrender — Rüfü Du Sol Best Alternative Music Album WE — Arcade Fire Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief Fossora — Björk Wet Leg — Wet Leg Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs Best R&B Performance "Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé "Over" — Lucky Dave "Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan "Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak "HRS & HRS" — Muni Long Best Progressive R&B Album Operation Funk — Cory Henry Drones — Terrace Martin Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy Starfruit — Moonchild Best Traditional R&B Performance "Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra "Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé "Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige "Keeps on Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai "'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan Best R&B Song "Cuff It" — Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé) "Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige) "HRS & HRS" — Hamadi Aaabi, Dyland Graham, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long) "Hurt Me So Good" — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan) "Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton) Best R&B Album Watch the Sun — PJ Morton Black Radio III — Robert Glasper Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown Candydrip — Lucky Daye Best Rap Performance "God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy "Vegas" — Doja Cat "Pushin P" — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd and Glorilla "The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar Best Rap Album God Did — DJ Khaled I Never Liked You — Future Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar It's Almost Dry — Pusha T Best Melodic Rap Performance "Beautiful" — DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA "Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake and Tems "First Class" — Jack Harlow "Die Hard" — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer "Big Energy (Live)" — Latto Best Rap Song "Churchill Downs" — Ace G, Bedrm, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and José Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow feat. Drake) "The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, A. Ross, Matt Schaeffer and L. Ware, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) "Wait For U" — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Isaac De Boni, Jacob Canady, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future feat. Drake and Tems) "God Did" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, Shawn Carter, F. LeBlanc, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy) "Pushin P" — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffrey Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug) Best Country Song "Circles Around This Town" — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris) "Doin' This" — Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs) "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)" — Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) "If I Was a Cowboy" — Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert) "I'll Love You Till the Day I Die" — Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson) "'Til You Can't" — Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson) Best Country Solo Performance "Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini "Something in the Orange" — Zach Bryan "In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert "Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris "Live Forever" — Willie Nelson Best Country Duo/Group Performance "Wishful Drinking" — Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt "Midnight Rider's Prayer" — Brothers Osborne "Outrunnin' Your Memory" — Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert "Does He Love You — Revisited" — Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde "Going Where the Lonely Go" — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Best Country Album Growin' Up — Luke Combs Palomino — Miranda Lambert Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde Humble Quest — Maren Morris A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson Best Americana Album In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile Things Happen That Way — Dr. John Good to Be... — Keb' Mo' Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt Best American Roots Song "Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell) "Forever" — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow) "High and Lonesome" — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss) "Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) "Prodigal Daughter" — Tim O'Brien & Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell) "You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius) Best American Roots Performance "Someday It'll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)" — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton "Life According to Raechel" — Madison Cunningham "Oh Betty" – Fantastic Negrito "Stompin' Ground" — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band "Prodigal Daughter" — Aoife O'Donovan and Allison Russell Best Rock Performance "So Happy It Hurts" — Bryan Adams "Old Man" — Beck "Wild Child" — The Black Keys "Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile "Crawl!" — IDLES "Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck Best Rock Song "Black Summer" - Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers) "Blackout" - Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile) "Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) "Harmonia's Dream" - Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs) "Patient Number 9" - John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck) Best Rock Album Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters Crawler Idles Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon Best Metal Performance "Call Me Little Sunshine" - Ghost "We'll Be Back" - Megadeth "Kill Or Be Killed" - Muse "Degradation Rules" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi "Blackout" - Turnstile Best Reggae Album The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid Gifted - Koffee Scorcha - Sean Paul Third Time's The Charm - Protoje Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy Best Jazz Vocal Album The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project Linger Awhile — Samara Joy Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant Best Gospel Album Best Latin Pop Album Aguilera — Christina Aguilera Pasieros — Rubén Blades and Boca Livre De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo Viajante — Fonseca Dharma + — Sebastián Yatra Best Música Urbana Album Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee La 167 — Farruko The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album El Alimento — Cimafunk Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler 1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte Alegoría — Gaby Moreno Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez Motomami — Rosalía Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano) Abeja Reina — Chiquis Un Canto Por México — El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antonio Solís Tropical Latin Album Pa'lla Voy — Marc Anthony Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle Legendario — Tito Nieves Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives Best Comedy Album The Closer — Dave Chappelle Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow Sorry — Louis CK We All Scream — Patton Oswalt Best Global Music Performance "Udhero Na" - Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar "Gimme Love" - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo "Last Last" - Burna Boy "Neva Bow Down" - Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro "Bayethe" - Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode Best Global Music Album Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble Love, Damini — Burna Boy Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago Sakura — Masa Takumi Best Opera Recording Album Best Music Video "Easy on Me" — Adele (Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan and Nancy Grant, video producers) "Yet to Come" — BTS (Yong Seok Choi [Lumpens], video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer) "Woman" — Doja Cat (Chlid, video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin and Isaac Rice, video producers) "The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar (Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum and Jamie Rabineau, video producers) "As It Was" — Harry Styles (Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter and Alexa Haywood, video producers) "All Too Well: The Short Film" — Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift, video director, Saul Germaine, video producer) Best Music Film Adele One Night Only — Adele Our World — Justin Bieber Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story — Various Artists A Band A Brotherhood A Barn — Neil Young and Crazy Horse Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical Amy Allen Nija Charles Tobias Jesso Jr. The-Dream Laura Veltz Best Alternative Music Performance "There'd Better Be a Mirrorball" — Arctic Monkeys "Certainty" — Big Thief "King" — Florence + the Machine "Chaise Longue" — Wet Leg "Spitting Off the Edge of the World" — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius Best Americana Performance "Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)" — Eric Alexandrakis "There You Go Again" — Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett "The Message" — Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin "You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius "Made Up Mind" — Bonnie Raitt Best Song Written for Visual Media "Be Alive" (from King Richard) — Beyoncé and Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé) "Carolina" (from Where the Crawdads Sing) — Taylor Swift, songwriter, Taylor Swift "Hold My Hand" (from Top Gun: Maverick) — Bloodpop and Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga) "Keep Rising (The Woman King)" (from The Woman King) — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito and Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson feat. Angélique Kidjo) "Nobody Like U" (from Turning Red) — Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva) "We Don't Talk About Bruno" (from Encanto) — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto - Cast) Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory, composer Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou, composer Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary, composer Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques, composer Old World — Christopher Tin, composer Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media Elvis Encanto Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) Top Gun: Maverick West Side Story Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television) The Batman — Michael Giacchino, composer Encanto — Germaine Franco, composer No Time to Die — Hans Zimmer, composer The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood, composer Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell, composer Best Spoken Word Poetry Album Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of The World - Lin-Manuel Miranda Finding Me - Viola Davis Music Is History - Questlove