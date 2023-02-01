Entertainment Music Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain Announced as Presenters at 2023 Grammys They will be joined by James Corden, Viola Davis and Jill Biden at the ceremony on Feb. 5 By Rebecca Aizin Rebecca Aizin Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 1, 2023 01:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Olivia Rodrigo; Cardi B; Shania Twain . Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty, Amy Sussman/Getty The music industry's biggest night is coming up — and some fan favorites are slated to present! The Recording Academy announced Wednesday a slew of presenters — including Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain — will take the stage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Joining them are Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden. The award show previously announced comedian Trevor Noah will host for the third year in a row, with performances from Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles. Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile. Alexander Tamargo/Getty, Danielle Del Valle/Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile to Take the 2023 Grammy Awards Stage "I don't think it's normal to host it once, so I don't have a great frame of reference for this," he said in an announcement via Billboard. "It is thrilling. For me, it's a cheat code because I'm a fan of almost all the people who are there." Leading the pack for nominations this year is Beyoncé, whose album Renaissance earned her nine nods — tying her with husband JAY-Z for most-nominated artist of all time, with 88 apiece. Getty Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List The "Break My Soul" singer, 41, is up for some of the night's most coveted prizes, including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. She announced her Renaissance world tour Wednesday morning which will kick off in North America on July 8. Kendrick Lamar follows Beyoncé with eight nominations, while Adele and Carlile, 41, earned seven each. Blige, 52, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Styles, 29, and Randy Merrill each notched six nods. The 2023 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS from the Crypto.com arena.