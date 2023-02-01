Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain Announced as Presenters at 2023 Grammys

They will be joined by James Corden, Viola Davis and Jill Biden at the ceremony on Feb. 5

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 01:40 PM
Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Shania Twain grammys
Olivia Rodrigo; Cardi B; Shania Twain . Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty, Amy Sussman/Getty

The music industry's biggest night is coming up — and some fan favorites are slated to present!

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday a slew of presenters — including Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain — will take the stage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Joining them are Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden.

The award show previously announced comedian Trevor Noah will host for the third year in a row, with performances from Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles.

Bad Bunny, Mary J Blige and Brandi Carlille to Perform at 65th annual <a href="https://people.com/tag/grammy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Grammy Awards</a>
Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile. Alexander Tamargo/Getty, Danielle Del Valle/Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I don't think it's normal to host it once, so I don't have a great frame of reference for this," he said in an announcement via Billboard. "It is thrilling. For me, it's a cheat code because I'm a fan of almost all the people who are there."

Leading the pack for nominations this year is Beyoncé, whose album Renaissance earned her nine nods — tying her with husband JAY-Z for most-nominated artist of all time, with 88 apiece.

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

The "Break My Soul" singer, 41, is up for some of the night's most coveted prizes, including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. She announced her Renaissance world tour Wednesday morning which will kick off in North America on July 8.

Kendrick Lamar follows Beyoncé with eight nominations, while Adele and Carlile, 41, earned seven each. Blige, 52, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Styles, 29, and Randy Merrill each notched six nods.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS from the Crypto.com arena.

Related Articles
Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England.
Harry Styles to Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Bad Bunny, Mary J Blige and Brandi Carlille to Perform at 65th annual Grammy Awards
Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile to Take the 2023 Grammy Awards Stage
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Host Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Trevor Noah to Host 2023 Grammy Awards for Third Year in a Row: 'It Is Thrilling'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: 2022 Lil Nas X poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce 2023 Nominees Including Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT Awards Nominations
Harry Styles and Wet Leg Lead 2023 BRIT Award Nominations — See the Full List!
Beyoncé and Jay Z's Family Transforms into Disney 'The Proud Family' in Amazing Halloween Photo
Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List
White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
'Wednesday' 's Jenna Ortega and 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
Shania Twain went to Adele's Vegas residency
Adele Starstruck by Shania Twain Attending Her Vegas Residency: 'I Would Have Combusted'
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Brings Babylon to Paris, Plus Margot Robbie, Terry Crews, Padma Lakshmi and More
Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List!
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe Shines in New York City, Plus Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina, the Jonas Brothers and More
Jimmie Allen, Meghan Trainor, Dan + Shay and More Announced as 2022 American Music Awards Presenters
Jimmie Allen, Meghan Trainor, Dan + Shay and More Announced as 2022 American Music Awards Presenters
Pusha T performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pusha T on Grammy Recognition, 'Pure' Rap, and Parenthood: 'My Son Can't Have a Wack Rapper Dad'
Taylor Swift; Harry Styles
Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía Receive Most Nominations at the 2022 MTV EMAs
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Bad Bunny attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 AMAs Nominations: See the Full List!
Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks Pose with a Furry Friend, Plus Hilary Swank, Rupert Grint and More