Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain Announced as Presenters at 2023 Grammys

The music industry's biggest night is coming up — and some fan favorites are slated to present!

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday a slew of presenters — including Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain — will take the stage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Joining them are Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden.

The award show previously announced comedian Trevor Noah will host for the third year in a row, with performances from Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles.

Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile. Alexander Tamargo/Getty, Danielle Del Valle/Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I don't think it's normal to host it once, so I don't have a great frame of reference for this," he said in an announcement via Billboard. "It is thrilling. For me, it's a cheat code because I'm a fan of almost all the people who are there."

Leading the pack for nominations this year is Beyoncé, whose album Renaissance earned her nine nods — tying her with husband JAY-Z for most-nominated artist of all time, with 88 apiece.

Getty

The "Break My Soul" singer, 41, is up for some of the night's most coveted prizes, including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. She announced her Renaissance world tour Wednesday morning which will kick off in North America on July 8.

Kendrick Lamar follows Beyoncé with eight nominations, while Adele and Carlile, 41, earned seven each. Blige, 52, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Styles, 29, and Randy Merrill each notched six nods.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS from the Crypto.com arena.