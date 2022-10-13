Bruno Mars Says Silk Sonic Will 'Humbly' Not Submit Album for 2023 Grammy Awards Consideration

"We'd be crazy to ask for anything more," says Mars in a statement, referring to the superstar duo's hit single "Leave the Door Open" winning four awards at the 64th Grammys in April

Published on October 13, 2022 12:55 PM
Grammys inside show
Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak of Silk Sonic. Photo: Getty

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak aren't leaving the door open for Silk Sonic to receive any more Grammys this year.

After earning four trophies for their hit single "Leave the Door Open" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in April, Mars announced via Rolling Stone on Thursday that the superstar duo won't be submitting their An Evening with Silk Sonic album for consideration at this year's ceremony.

"Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to 'Leave The Door Open.' Everything else was just icing on the cake," says Mars in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year's ceremony. We'd be crazy to ask for anything more."

"Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed for it. We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," continued the 37-year-old musician. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."

Silk Sonic appeared at both the 2021 and 2022 Grammys, performing "Leave the Door Open" at the former and "777" at the latter. During the most recent ceremony, the duo took home record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song for "Leave the Door Open."

"We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point," Anderson .Paak, 36, joked while accepting record of the year — the duo's fourth and final win of the night — at the April ceremony. "But in the industry, we call that a clean sweep."

Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic. Theo Wargo/Getty Images/The Recording Academy

"For all the other nominees, y'all know we love y'all. We love y'all!" he continued at the time. "Drinks are on Silk Sonic tonight. We're getting drunk!"

Anderson .Paak then concluded, "I know a lot of y'all fans might be upset, so we're gonna get out of here before the internet gets to talking."

Mars and Anderson .Paak's decision to "bow out" of the Grammys this year takes their critically acclaimed album out of what could likely be a very competitive album of the year category. Beyoncé's Renaissance, Adele's 30, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and Harry Styles' Harry's House are among the albums predicted to be up for the coveted award, according to the forecasting site GoldDerby.

