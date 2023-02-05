Bonnie Raitt Is Shocked as She Wins Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'An Unreal Moment'

Bonnie Raitt won song of the year for "Just Like That" at Sunday's Grammy Awards

By
and
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 5, 2023 11:58 PM
US singer Bonnie Raitt accepts the award for Song Of The Year for "Just Like That" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Bonnie Raitt. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Bonnie Raitt took home the prestigious song of the year prize at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

First Lady Jill Biden presented the award to a flabbergasted Raitt for "Just Like That," which the singer said was inspired by her friend and fellow musician John Prine, who died following a battle with coronavirus in 2020.

"Oh my God," she said as she began her acceptance speech, her shock palpable. "I'm so surprised. I don't know what to say. This is just an unreal moment."

Raitt, 73, thanked the Recording Academy for appreciating "the art of songwriting" and "honoring" her.

"I was so inspired for this song by the incredible story of the love, and the grace, and the generosity of someone that donates their beloved's organs to help another person live," Raitt shared of the inspiration behind the Grammy-winning song. "And this story was so simple and so beautiful for these times. And people have been responding to the song, partly because of how much I love and we all love John Prine, and that was the inspiration for the music for this song, and telling this story from the inside."

She added, "I don't write a lot of songs but I'm so proud that you appreciate this one."

Raitt, who performed earlier in the awards show as part of the in-memoriam tribute to Christian McVie, concluded her speech saying she was "totally humbled" to be taking home song of the year.

While on the red carpet, Raitt told PEOPLE that she was "really proud to be acknowledged" at this year's Grammys, and particularly in the categories she was in.

"To be acknowledged for song of the year this time is pretty big – so, for one of my tunes? That's a big thing for me, so I'm very proud," she said.

Other songs nominated in the category included Gayle's "abcdefu," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," Harry Styles' "As It Was," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Adele's "Easy on Me," DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy's "God Did," Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" and Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That."

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

Song of the year, one of the four main Grammys categories, recognizes the composition of a single track that either was released or rose to prominence within the ceremony's eligibility period, which ran from Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. The award is presented to the song's writers rather than just the performing artist.

Released in April 2022, "Just Like That" appears on Raitt's album of the same name, which reached No. 44 on the Billboard 200 chart. The song was written solely by the performer, who told American Songwriter that its lyrics were inspired by a human interest news story about a woman who donated her late son's heart to another child.

"I just lost it," Raitt told the outlet. "It was the most moving and surprising thing. I wasn't expecting it. I vowed right then that I wanted to write a song about what that would take."

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Related Articles
65th GRAMMY Awards - Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt Says She Is 'Always Really Proud to be Acknowledged' amid 2023 Grammy Nomination
Honoree Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt Perform 'Songbird' in Christine McVie Tribute at 2023 Grammys
Grammy statues
Grammy Awards 2023: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night
In this image released on February 5, John Legend, Fridayy, and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy Perform 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow Says She Has an 'Old Lady Crush' on Harry Styles — Which Her Kids Would Call 'Cringey'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Winners - Harry Styles, Bad. Bunny, Kendrick Lamar
Grammys 2023: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night
Harry Styles performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles Performs Nominated Hit 'As It Was' at 2023 Grammy Awards
Lisa Marie Presley grammy tribute
Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals, Gayle
Gayle Teases Upcoming Tours with Taylor Swift and Pink at 2023 Grammys: 'I Could Cry Thinking About It'
Lizzo accepts the Record Of The Year award for “About Damn Time” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo Wins Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'Just Stay True to Yourself'
Adele accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Easy On Me” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammys, Dedicates Award to Son: 'Here I Am Crying!'
Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Unholy” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Petras Becomes First Trans Woman to Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy with Sam Smith
Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Madonna Says Artists Labeled 'Scandalous' or 'Problematic' Are 'Definitely on to Something' at 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
DJ Khaled Says He's 'Living Proof That Dreams Come True' as He's Joined by Family at 2023 Grammys
Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Shania Twain grammys
Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain Announced as Presenters at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles Is Emotional After 2023 Grammys Album of the Year Win: 'There's No Such Thing as Best'