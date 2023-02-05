Beyonce Gets Emotional as She Breaks Record for All-Time Grammy Wins: 'Thank You So Much'

Beyoncé now holds the record for most Grammy Award wins by an individual at 32

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 5, 2023 10:31 PM
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Beyoncé is officially the GOAT.

After accepting the award for best dance/electronic music album for Renaissance, Beyoncé now holds the record for the most Grammy award wins at 32. In an emotional speech, she gave a special shout-out to her family, her children, and the queer community in particular.

"Thank you so much," she said as she began her acceptance speech. "I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God."

She continued, "I'd like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who's not here. But he's here in spirit. I'd like to thank my parents — my father, my mother, for loving me, and pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching."

The "Cuff It" singer wrapped up her speech with a special shout-out to the queer community, to whom she gave credit for the dance/electronic music genre. "I'd like to thank the queer community for your love, and for inventing this genre," Beyoncé said. "God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys. Thank you."

In wake of her record-breaking win, host Trevor Noah was quick to share his reaction, pronouncing her the uncontested GOAT.

"Beyonce has done it, everybody!" he said following her emotional acceptance speech. "She now holds the all-time record for the most grammy wins, so we can finally end the GOAT debate. It's done now. Who's the GOAT? It's Beyoncé. It's done. It's not LeBron, it's not Jordan, it's not Tom Brady, it's not Messi. It's done. It's officially done."

The previous record holder, who Beyoncé beat out at Sunday's awards show, was Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who had long held the record at 31 Grammy Award wins. Solti was well known for leading orchestras across Europe before holding the post as music director at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for 22 years.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

Beyonce Grammys
Kevin Mazur/Getty

For record-breaker Beyoncé, the night is still young. She has the most nominations of the night, with nine total, including nods for album of the year for Renaissance, and both song of the year and record of the year for "Break My Soul."

The Houston, Texas native earned her first Grammy nomination in 2000 for Destiny Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills." The following year, the group's hit song "Say My Name" earned Beyoncé — and Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams — her first two Grammys.

Since then, she's been nominated 88 times and performed eight times, both with Destiny's Child and as a solo artist.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Beyonce
Beyoncé. Kevin Mazur/Getty

In an Instagram post shared before she arrived at the 65th Grammy Awards Sunday night, Beyoncé wrote that she felt "very grateful and filled with joy" for the three wins she'd already collected at the awards show. "To my Hive, thank y'all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!!"

The 65th Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Related Articles
65th GRAMMY Awards - Beyonce
'Very Grateful' Beyoncé Stuck in Grammys 2023 Traffic, Misses Collecting Awards as She Ties Record
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyoncé (Finally!) Makes Glam Appearance at 2023 Grammys, Redefining the Meaning of 'Fashionably Late'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Viola Davis accepts the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling award for "Finding Me" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Viola Davis Earns EGOT with Grammy Award for Memoir Audiobook Narration: 'I Just EGOT!'
Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Shania Twain grammys
Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain Announced as Presenters at 2023 Grammys
Grammy statues
Grammy Awards 2023: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night
adele
Adele and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Meet for the First Time in Sweet Moment at 2023 Grammys
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Host Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Trevor Noah Teases a 'Favorite' Female Artist Planning a Surprise Grammys Performance
65th GRAMMY Awards - Shania Twain TOUT
Shania Twain Says She Would Love to Collaborate with Younger Artists in the Future at 2023 Grammys
Bad Bunny, Mary J Blige and Brandi Carlille to Perform at 65th annual Grammy Awards
Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile to Take the 2023 Grammy Awards Stage
Musician Carly Pearce poses backstage before her "29 Tour" at the Gramercy Theater in New York City on November 18, 2021 in New York City
Carly Pearce Jokes She's 'Just Excited to Be in the Same Room as Adele and Beyoncé' at Her First Grammys
Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England.
Harry Styles to Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
65th GRAMMY Awards - Winners - Harry Styles, Bad. Bunny, Kendrick Lamar
Grammys 2023: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Megan Fox ​and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox Braves 'Broken Wrist,' Channels Jessica Rabbit with Machine Gun Kelly at Grammy Party
65th GRAMMY Awards - Adele
Adele Makes Stylish Return to the Grammys in Romantic Ruby Gown and Dazzling Diamonds
Too Short Grammy awards
Too Short on the Significance of the 2023 Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute: 'I'm Happy to Be Here'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt Says She Is 'Always Really Proud to be Acknowledged' amid 2023 Grammy Nomination