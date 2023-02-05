Beyonce Gets Emotional as She Breaks Record for All-Time Grammy Wins: 'Thank You So Much'

Beyoncé is officially the GOAT.

After accepting the award for best dance/electronic music album for Renaissance, Beyoncé now holds the record for the most Grammy award wins at 32. In an emotional speech, she gave a special shout-out to her family, her children, and the queer community in particular.

"Thank you so much," she said as she began her acceptance speech. "I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God."

She continued, "I'd like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who's not here. But he's here in spirit. I'd like to thank my parents — my father, my mother, for loving me, and pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching."

The "Cuff It" singer wrapped up her speech with a special shout-out to the queer community, to whom she gave credit for the dance/electronic music genre. "I'd like to thank the queer community for your love, and for inventing this genre," Beyoncé said. "God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys. Thank you."

In wake of her record-breaking win, host Trevor Noah was quick to share his reaction, pronouncing her the uncontested GOAT.

"Beyonce has done it, everybody!" he said following her emotional acceptance speech. "She now holds the all-time record for the most grammy wins, so we can finally end the GOAT debate. It's done now. Who's the GOAT? It's Beyoncé. It's done. It's not LeBron, it's not Jordan, it's not Tom Brady, it's not Messi. It's done. It's officially done."

The previous record holder, who Beyoncé beat out at Sunday's awards show, was Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who had long held the record at 31 Grammy Award wins. Solti was well known for leading orchestras across Europe before holding the post as music director at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for 22 years.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

For record-breaker Beyoncé, the night is still young. She has the most nominations of the night, with nine total, including nods for album of the year for Renaissance, and both song of the year and record of the year for "Break My Soul."

The Houston, Texas native earned her first Grammy nomination in 2000 for Destiny Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills." The following year, the group's hit song "Say My Name" earned Beyoncé — and Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams — her first two Grammys.

Since then, she's been nominated 88 times and performed eight times, both with Destiny's Child and as a solo artist.

Beyoncé. Kevin Mazur/Getty

In an Instagram post shared before she arrived at the 65th Grammy Awards Sunday night, Beyoncé wrote that she felt "very grateful and filled with joy" for the three wins she'd already collected at the awards show. "To my Hive, thank y'all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!!"

The 65th Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.