Beyoncé Celebrates Historic Grammys Night with Lizzo, Chris Martin, JAY-Z, Kelly Rowland and More

After winning her 32nd award on Sunday night, Beyoncé now holds the record for most Grammy Award wins by an individual 

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 10, 2023 12:00 PM

Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards — and celebrated after with some famous friends!

The "Cuff It" singer, 41, shared a series of photos from Sunday on her personal website and on Instagram, and gave fans an intimate peek at the ways in which she spent the night that made her the Grammys' most-awarded artist of all time.

Several photos included husband JAY-Z, 53, who also has his own place in the Grammys history books: heading into the night, the couple was tied for most-nominated artists of all time, with 88 nods each.

Beyoncé won four of the nine awards she was up for at the show, and in one black-and-white photo, she relaxed on a bed with her new hardware surrounding her.

In another snap, she posed happily with cousin Angela Beyincé, Lizzo (whose hit "About Damn Time" won record of the year), mom Tina Knowles-Lawson and longtime friend and former Destiny's Child groupmate Kelly Rowland.

Beyoncé Celebrates Grammys Wins with Lizzo, Chris Martin, JAY-Z and More
Beyoncé. Mason Poole for Parkwood Entertainment

Coldplay rocker Chris Martin (whose record Music of the Spheres was up for album of the year) also made an appearance, as the longtime friends sat beside one another on a couch.

Beyoncé won three Grammys ahead of the ceremony (best dance recording, best traditional R&B vocal performance and best R&B song) — and her big win for best dance/electronic music album gave her her 32nd Grammy, setting the record for most-awarded artist of all time.

In an emotional speech, the star gave a special shout-out to her family, her children Blue Ivy, 11, Rumi and Sir Carter, both 5, and the queer community.

Beyoncé Celebrates Grammys Wins with Lizzo, Chris Martin, JAY-Z and More
Angela Beyincé, Lizzo, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé. Mason Poole for Parkwood Entertainment
Beyoncé Celebrates Grammys Wins with Lizzo, Chris Martin, JAY-Z and More
Chris Martin and Beyoncé. Mason Poole for Parkwood Entertainment

"Thank you so much," she said as she accepted the prize from James Corden. "I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God."

She continued, "I'd like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who's not here. But he's here in spirit. I'd like to thank my parents — my father, my mother, for loving me, and pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching."

"I'd like to thank the queer community for your love, and for inventing this genre," Beyoncé concluded. "God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys. Thank you."

Beyoncé Celebrates Grammys Wins with Lizzo, Chris Martin, JAY-Z and More
Beyoncé and JAY-Z. Mason Poole for Parkwood Entertainment

Host Trevor Noah was quick to inform all of those watching that they were witnessing history

"Beyoncé has done it, everybody!" he said following her emotional acceptance speech. "She now holds the all-time record for the most grammy wins, so we can finally end the GOAT debate. It's done now. Who's the GOAT? It's Beyoncé. It's done. It's not LeBron [James], it's not [Michael] Jordan, it's not Tom Brady, it's not [Lionel] Messi. It's done. It's officially done."

The previous record holder was Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who had long held the record at 31 Grammy Award wins. Solti was well known for leading orchestras across Europe before holding the post as music director at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for 22 years.

Beyoncé Celebrates Grammys Wins with Lizzo, Chris Martin, JAY-Z and More
Beyoncé. Mason Poole for Parkwood Entertainment

Though Beyoncé's Renaissance lost out on album of the year to Harry Styles' Harry's House, JAY-Z previously explained why he believed the album deserved the win.

"Look what it's done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved. They play her whole album in the club. I don't know if I've ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?!" he said in an interview with Tidal ahead of the show. "Every remix is amazing. Everyone's inspired. It has inspired the world. When it just inspires creativity, that's an album. That has to be album of the year."

