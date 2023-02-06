See the Show-Stopping Performances from the 2023 Grammy Awards

Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Mary J. Blige are just a few of the music industry legends who lit up the stage throughout the ceremony

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on February 6, 2023 01:22 AM
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny performs during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

It's safe to say the 2023 Grammys began on a high note. Bad Bunny hyped up the crowd with a lively performance of his songs "El Apagón" and "Después de la Playa." Later in the evening, the Puerto Rican rapper returned to the stage to claim the award for best música urbana.

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

The singer sang her hit "Broken Horses," which was nominated for best rock song and best rock performance. Carlile also received nods in five other categories, including record of the year and album of the year.

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Stevie Wonder performed three songs for the night's third performance. The first, "The Way You Do The Things You Do," he shared with R&B group WanMor. He then went on to duet "Tears of a Clown" with fellow legend Smokey Robinson, and then shared "Higher Ground" with Chris Stapleton.

Lizzo

Lizzo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

Lizzo proved she deserved the award for record of the year well before she accepted it! In one of the night's earlier performances, the singer sang a medley of her songs "Special" and the award-winning "About Damn Time."

Harry Styles

Harry Styles performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

Album of the year recipient Harry Styles glittered under the Grammy lights as he sang "As It Was" on a rotating stage.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kacey Musgraves. Kevin Winter/Getty

The show's "In Memoriam" tribute split dedications into genres. First up was Kacey Musgraves, who sang "Coal Miner's Daughter" in honor of the late Loretta Lynn.

Quavo

65th GRAMMY Awards - Quavo
Quavo. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Then came Quavo, backed by Maverick City Music. The rapper sang "Without You" in honor of his fellow Migos member and nephew, Takeoff, who died in November 2022.

Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt & Mick Fleetwood

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, and Mick Fleetwood perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, and Mick Fleetwood. Kevin Winter/Getty

Finally, Sheryl Crow, song of the year winner Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood sang "Songbird" to pay homage to the late Christine McVie.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

Kim Petras and Sam Smith brought the heat during their performance of "Unholy."

Sam Smith

Sam Smith performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

The singers took home the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance thanks to their chart-topping single.

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

Mary J. Blige proved she knows beauty best as she belted her song "Good Morning Gorgeous" on stage.

LL Cool J

LL Cool J performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

After LL Cool J presented the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, he and several other hip-hop legends celebrated the genre's 50th anniversary with a mesmerizing mash-up. The rapper himself sang his '80s jam "I Can't Live Without My Radio."

Run-DMC

Darryl McDaniels and Joseph Simmons of Run-D.M.C. perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

Run-DMC claimed the stage with their hit "King of Rock."

Ice-T

Ice-T performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

The actor and rapper threw it back to the '90s with his song "New Jack Hustler."

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Queen Latifah performing at the 65th Grammy Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty

The multi-talented Queen Latifah revisited 1993 with a show-stopping performance of "U.N.I.T.Y."

Missy Elliott

US rapper Missy Elliott performs onstage during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Missy Elliott dominated the hip-hop tribute with "Lose Control."

Nelly

Nelly performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
JC Olivera/WireImage

The set's featured artists spanned across generations. Nelly and City Spud revived a favorite of the early aughts, his "Hot in Herre."

Luke Combs

Luke Combs performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

The country star made his Grammy stage debut with his song "Going, Going, Gone." The track is off of his record Growing Up, which earned a nod for best country album. Combs' song "Doin' This" was nominated for best country song, and his duet with Miranda Lambert, "Outrunnin' Your Memory," was up for best country duo/group performance.

Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Nominee Steve Lacy blew the crowd away as he sang "Bad Habit," which was considered in the best record, song and solo performance categories.

DJ Khaled, Fridayy, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend & Jay Z

In this image released on February 5, John Legend, Fridayy, and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

The Grammys ended with another major rap ensemble. As Legend crooned and played the piano, the five rappers sat down at a last supper-style table as they finished out the song and the show.

