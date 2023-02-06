See the Show-Stopping Performances from the 2023 Grammy Awards

01 of 20 Bad Bunny Kevin Winter/Getty It's safe to say the 2023 Grammys began on a high note. Bad Bunny hyped up the crowd with a lively performance of his songs "El Apagón" and "Después de la Playa." Later in the evening, the Puerto Rican rapper returned to the stage to claim the award for best música urbana.

02 of 20 Brandi Carlile Frazer Harrison/Getty The singer sang her hit "Broken Horses," which was nominated for best rock song and best rock performance. Carlile also received nods in five other categories, including record of the year and album of the year.

03 of 20 Stevie Wonder Frazer Harrison/Getty Stevie Wonder performed three songs for the night's third performance. The first, "The Way You Do The Things You Do," he shared with R&B group WanMor. He then went on to duet "Tears of a Clown" with fellow legend Smokey Robinson, and then shared "Higher Ground" with Chris Stapleton.

04 of 20 Lizzo Kevin Winter/Getty Lizzo proved she deserved the award for record of the year well before she accepted it! In one of the night's earlier performances, the singer sang a medley of her songs "Special" and the award-winning "About Damn Time."

05 of 20 Harry Styles Kevin Winter/Getty Album of the year recipient Harry Styles glittered under the Grammy lights as he sang "As It Was" on a rotating stage.

06 of 20 Kacey Musgraves Kacey Musgraves. Kevin Winter/Getty The show's "In Memoriam" tribute split dedications into genres. First up was Kacey Musgraves, who sang "Coal Miner's Daughter" in honor of the late Loretta Lynn.

07 of 20 Quavo Quavo. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Then came Quavo, backed by Maverick City Music. The rapper sang "Without You" in honor of his fellow Migos member and nephew, Takeoff, who died in November 2022.

08 of 20 Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt & Mick Fleetwood Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, and Mick Fleetwood. Kevin Winter/Getty Finally, Sheryl Crow, song of the year winner Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood sang "Songbird" to pay homage to the late Christine McVie.

09 of 20 Kim Petras Kevin Winter/Getty Kim Petras and Sam Smith brought the heat during their performance of "Unholy."

10 of 20 Sam Smith Kevin Winter/Getty The singers took home the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance thanks to their chart-topping single.

11 of 20 Mary J. Blige Kevin Winter/Getty Mary J. Blige proved she knows beauty best as she belted her song "Good Morning Gorgeous" on stage.

12 of 20 LL Cool J Kevin Winter/Getty After LL Cool J presented the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, he and several other hip-hop legends celebrated the genre's 50th anniversary with a mesmerizing mash-up. The rapper himself sang his '80s jam "I Can't Live Without My Radio."

13 of 20 Run-DMC Kevin Winter/Getty Run-DMC claimed the stage with their hit "King of Rock."

14 of 20 Ice-T Kevin Winter/Getty The actor and rapper threw it back to the '90s with his song "New Jack Hustler."

15 of 20 Queen Latifah Queen Latifah performing at the 65th Grammy Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty The multi-talented Queen Latifah revisited 1993 with a show-stopping performance of "U.N.I.T.Y."

16 of 20 Missy Elliott VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Missy Elliott dominated the hip-hop tribute with "Lose Control."

17 of 20 Nelly JC Olivera/WireImage The set's featured artists spanned across generations. Nelly and City Spud revived a favorite of the early aughts, his "Hot in Herre."

18 of 20 Luke Combs Frazer Harrison/Getty The country star made his Grammy stage debut with his song "Going, Going, Gone." The track is off of his record Growing Up, which earned a nod for best country album. Combs' song "Doin' This" was nominated for best country song, and his duet with Miranda Lambert, "Outrunnin' Your Memory," was up for best country duo/group performance.

19 of 20 Steve Lacy Frazer Harrison/Getty Nominee Steve Lacy blew the crowd away as he sang "Bad Habit," which was considered in the best record, song and solo performance categories.