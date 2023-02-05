Bebe Rexha Talks 'I'm Good' Success, Teases New '70s-Style Music at 2023 Grammys

Bebe Rexha is going retro with her upcoming music.

In an interview with Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons during PEOPLE's 2023 Grammys red carpet broadcast on Sunday, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter teased a new, '70s-inspired single and spoke about the "unexpected" success of her recent David Guetta collaboration, "I'm Good (Blue)."

"I have new music that I'm putting out in the second week of February, so I'm very excited," said Rexha. "It's a blast into the '70s. That's why we're doing a little bit of Farrah Fawcett."

The "I'm a Mess" musician was certainly channeling the iconic Charlie's Angels actress on the carpet, as she donned a pink Moschino dress with matching gloves and a long, feathered blonde hairstyle.

"We're giving '70s Barbie," explained Rexha, whose look was styled by Law Roach.

Detailing the inspiration behind her forthcoming music, she said, "It starts out like Fleetwood Mac, and then it goes into all my favorite '70s [sounds]."

She noted that the era is a newfound interest for her. "I grew up with immigrant parents, so we didn't really listen to '70s music that much. We listened to Albanian music, and then I did a deep dive into the '70s, and I was like, 'Wait, Fleetwood Mac? Diana Ross? What's going on?'"

She also spoke about the runaway success of "I'm Good (Blue)," which gained fanfare on TikTok last year before it was officially released in August 2022.

Since the song dropped, it's topped charts around the world, reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

"It's just so crazy, so unexpected. We wrote the song just for fun, and then here we are at the Grammys, nominated — literally just like that! TikTok is amazing. It's a game-changer," said Rexha.

She recalled one of her first discussions with Guetta, 55, about the song's success. "I was just texting David. He was texting me. We were like, 'Are you seeing what's happening here?'"

Of all the various ways fans have used the song in TikTok videos, the vocalist — famous for voicing the chorus in Guetta's hit "Hey Mama" — said: "I love when people play or sing it. They break it down on piano, or they play the saxophone. I love that."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.