Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile to Take the 2023 Grammy Awards Stage

More performers for the Feb. 5 award show include Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith

By
Published on January 25, 2023 03:05 PM
Bad Bunny, Mary J Blige and Brandi Carlille to Perform at 65th annual Grammy Awards
Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile . Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty, Danielle Del Valle/Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The 65th annual Grammy Awards performances will make this year one for the books.

On Wednesday, the recording academy released its first round of performers including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile.

More performers include Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

The award show, hosted by Trevor Noah, will broadcast live on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS from the Crypto.com arena.

Noah, 38, is hosting the award show for the third year in a row.

luke combs, steve lacy and Lizzo
Luke Combs, Steve Lacy and Lizzo. Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"I don't think it's normal to host it once, so I don't have a great frame of reference for this," he said in an announcement via Billboard. "It is thrilling. For me, it's a cheat code because I'm a fan of almost all the people who are there."

This will mark Noah's first time hosting in Los Angeles; the previous two shows he emceed were held in New York City and Las Vegas.

"I am 1,000% a fan, and what I love about the Grammys is that I become a fan of a new artist every single time," he added. "I come in and then I meet this new artist, and all of a sudden, here I am going, 'Who are the Black Pumas?' It introduces you to music that you maybe wouldn't have been [exposed to]."

Leading the pack for nominations this year is Beyoncé, whose album Renaissance helped her earn nine nods — tying her with husband JAY-Z for most-nominated artist of all time, with 88 apiece.

The "Break My Soul" singer, 41, is up for some of the night's most coveted prizes, including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. Kendrick Lamar followed with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile earned seven each. Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Randy Merrill and Harry Styles each notched six nods.

Related Articles
Season 20 of American Idol concludes in epic fashion with the Top 3 each hitting the Idol stage in hopes of securing Americas vote, including one round dedicated to The Boss, Bruce Springsteen. In the end, one winner will be crowned the next American Idol. In addition to the finalists, there will be showstopping performances by superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as superstars James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes and more. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts American Idol, LIVE, coast to coast, SUNDAY, MAY 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-9:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.
'American Idol''s Key Art Leans Into Las Vegas Theme as the Show Turns 21 — Take a Look!
Mary J. Blige Cover Rollout
Diddy Shares How 'My Best Friend' Mary J. Blige Changed Music Forever
Mary J. Blige Cover Rollout
What Mary J. Blige Does Every Morning That Changed Her Life: 'I Didn't Love Myself'
Recording artist Brendon Urie (L) and Sarah Orzechowski attend the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Who Is Brendon Urie's Wife? All About Sarah Urie
Ruby Stewart of The Sisterhood Band attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards
Rod Stewart's Daughter Ruby Stewart Engaged to Jake Kalic: 'My Home Is Wherever You Are'
Super Bowl LVII Performers Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph
Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph to Perform at Super Bowl LVII Ahead of the Game
bren
Panic! at the Disco Announces Split: 'It's Been a Hell of a Journey' Says Frontman Brendon Urie
Priscilla Presley arrives at the Governors Awards
Priscilla Presley Thanks Supporters After Lisa Marie's Memorial: 'It Has Been a Difficult Time'
Joey McIntyre performs at Carnegie Hall
Joey McIntyre on His 'Extraordinary Night' Performing at Carnegie Hall: 'It Was Hard Not to Get Emotional'
James Taylor, John Mayer Trio and Sheryl Crow to headline Love Rocks NYC
James Taylor, John Mayer Trio and Sheryl Crow to Headline Love Rocks NYC
Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert Says Homophobic Backlash Post-'American Idol' Inspired Him to 'Be as Gay' as Possible
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's 'Impactful and Beautiful' Memorial: Everything Fans Didn't See 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Lady Gaga is seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon); Taylor Swift, winner of Artist of the Year, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Pop Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Lady Gaga Calls Taylor Swift 'Really Brave' for Speaking About Her Eating Disorder in 2020 Doc
Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf's Daughters Amanda and Pearl Share Short Film Tribute on Anniversary of Rocker's Death
jojo siwa
JoJo Siwa Says She's 'Proud of 17-Year-Old JoJo' on 2nd Anniversary of Coming Out
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Axl Rose performs at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette and More Deliver Emotional Performances at Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial