How Stars Celebrated at the Grammys 2023 Afterparties

01 of 13 Joe Jonas & Shania Twain John Salangsang/Shutterstock at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

02 of 13 Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly John Salangsang/Shutterstock at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

03 of 13 Olivia Rodrigo & Conan Gray Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

04 of 13 Sabrina Carpenter & Paris Jackson John Salangsang/Shutterstock at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

05 of 13 Kim Petras Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

06 of 13 Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

07 of 13 Camila Cabello John Salangsang/Shutterstock at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

08 of 13 G Flip Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

09 of 13 Shania Twain & Frédéric Thiébaud Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

10 of 13 Samara Joy John Salangsang/Shutterstock at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

11 of 13 Lisa Loeb John Salangsang/Shutterstock at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

12 of 13 Shania Twain & Travis Japan John Salangsang/Shutterstock at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.