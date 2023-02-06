How Stars Celebrated at the Grammys 2023 Afterparties

From Shania Twain and Olivia Rodrigo to Megan Fox and MGK, everyone had the best night ever following the 2023 Grammy Awards

By Kate Hogan
and Jill Steadman
Published on February 6, 2023 10:16 AM
01 of 13

Joe Jonas & Shania Twain

Joe Jonas and Shania Twain attend UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S 2023 AFTER PARTY CELEBRATING THE GRAMMYS
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

02 of 13

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S 2023 AFTER PARTY CELEBRATING THE GRAMMYS Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

03 of 13

Olivia Rodrigo & Conan Gray

Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray attend Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, Presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics’ Xperience+
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

04 of 13

Sabrina Carpenter & Paris Jackson

Sabrina Carpenter and Paris Jackson attend UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S 2023 AFTER PARTY CELEBRATING THE GRAMMYS Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

05 of 13

Kim Petras

Kim Petras attends Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

06 of 13

Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

07 of 13

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello attend UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S 2023 AFTER PARTY CELEBRATING THE GRAMMYS Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

08 of 13

G Flip

G Flip 65th Annual Grammy Awards, UMG After Party
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock

at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

09 of 13

Shania Twain & Frédéric Thiébaud

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud attend Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

10 of 13

Samara Joy

Samara Joy attends UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S 2023 AFTER PARTY CELEBRATING THE GRAMMYS Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio at Milk Studios
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

11 of 13

Lisa Loeb

Lisa Loeb attends UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S 2023 AFTER PARTY CELEBRATING THE GRAMMYS Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

12 of 13

Shania Twain & Travis Japan

Shania Twain and Travis Japan attend UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S 2023 AFTER PARTY CELEBRATING THE GRAMMYS Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio at Milk Studios
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

13 of 13

Fletcher

Fletcher attends Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

at Universal Music Group's 2023 afterparty to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

Related Articles
65th Annual Grammys - Megan Fox & MGK TOUT
Megan Fox Ditches Her Cast at 2023 Grammys After Breaking Her Wrist Just Days Before
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts; Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for Renaissance onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Celebrate Beyoncé's History-Making Grammy Win Dancing to 'Cuff It'
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
See the Show-Stopping Performances from the 2023 Grammy Awards
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
5 History-Making Moments from the 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
What You Didn't See at the 2023 Grammys: Taylor Swift Dances in the Crowd, Adele Holds Court and More
Beyonce Grammys
Behind-the-Scenes Moments from the 2023 Grammys
Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders perform at Guitar Center's 27th Annual Drum-Off at Club Nokia on January 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included in the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam
Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles Is Emotional After 2023 Grammys Album of the Year Win: 'There's No Such Thing as Best'
In this image released on February 5, John Legend, Fridayy, and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy Perform 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Omar Apollo
Omar Apollo Says It's a 'Blessing' to Attend the 2023 Grammys
Lizzo accepts the Record Of The Year award for “About Damn Time” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo Wins Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'Just Stay True to Yourself'
Adele accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Easy On Me” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammys, Dedicates Award to Son: 'Here I Am Crying!'
US jazz singer Samara Joy accepts the Best New Artist award during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Samara Joy Wins Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys: 'I'm So Thankful'
US singer Bonnie Raitt accepts the award for Song Of The Year for "Just Like That" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Bonnie Raitt Is Shocked as She Wins Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'An Unreal Moment'
Darryl McDaniels and Joseph Simmons of Run-D.M.C. perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, Run-DMC Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop with 2023 Grammys Performance
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Elijah Carlile, Catherine Shepherd, and Evangeline Ruth Carlile speak during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Brandi Carlile's Wife and Daughters Adorably Introduce Her Performance at the 2023 Grammys 