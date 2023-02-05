Adele and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Meet for the First Time in Sweet Moment at 2023 Grammys

Adele has always wanted to meet "Someone Like You," Dwayne Johnson.

And now, thanks to Trevor Noah and the 2023 Grammys, she has.

At the top of the show Sunday night, host Noah approached Adele's table and said that while he didn't have somebody called "Dwayne Johnson" there, he did have somebody called "The Rock."

To Adele's surprise and delight, Johnson himself had walked up behind her seat, and greeted her with a huge smile and a hug.

Adele and Dwayne Johnson. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Adele meet The Rock, The Rock meet Adele!" Noah said. "All right, you two get acquainted, we gotta keep the show moving!"

As the camera panned away, Johnson, 50, could be seen taking a seat next to the 15-time Grammy winner, 34.

Adele is up for seven awards at the 64th annual ceremony— namely album of the year, for which Beyoncé is also nominated.

The two last appeared in the category together in 2017, when Adele took home the prize for 25, but famously dedicated her win to Beyoncé.

Adele. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental," she said in her acceptance speech.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night

Beyoncé, for her part, has nine nominations and in addition to album of the year, is up for some of the night's most coveted prizes, including record of the year and song of the year.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.