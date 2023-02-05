Entertainment Music Adele and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Meet for the First Time in Sweet Moment at 2023 Grammys Adele has long said that the actor and former professional wrestler is the one person she's always wanted to meet, but never has By Alex Ross Alex Ross Instagram Twitter Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 5, 2023 09:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Dwayne Johnson and Adele. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Adele has always wanted to meet "Someone Like You," Dwayne Johnson. And now, thanks to Trevor Noah and the 2023 Grammys, she has. At the top of the show Sunday night, host Noah approached Adele's table and said that while he didn't have somebody called "Dwayne Johnson" there, he did have somebody called "The Rock." To Adele's surprise and delight, Johnson himself had walked up behind her seat, and greeted her with a huge smile and a hug. Adele and Dwayne Johnson. Kevin Mazur/Getty "Adele meet The Rock, The Rock meet Adele!" Noah said. "All right, you two get acquainted, we gotta keep the show moving!" As the camera panned away, Johnson, 50, could be seen taking a seat next to the 15-time Grammy winner, 34. Adele is up for seven awards at the 64th annual ceremony— namely album of the year, for which Beyoncé is also nominated. The two last appeared in the category together in 2017, when Adele took home the prize for 25, but famously dedicated her win to Beyoncé. Adele. Kevin Mazur/Getty 'I Can't Possibly Accept This': Adele Dedicates Album of the Year Grammy to Beyoncé in Tearful Tribute "I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental," she said in her acceptance speech. Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night Beyoncé, for her part, has nine nominations and in addition to album of the year, is up for some of the night's most coveted prizes, including record of the year and song of the year. The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.