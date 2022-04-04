Wolf Van Halen Is 'OK' with Grammy Loss as He Jokes He's 'Following' in Dad Eddie's Footsteps

Wolf Van Halen left the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony in good spirits.

Despite not taking home the Grammy for best rock song at the award show on Sunday, the rock and roller still expressed his gratitude for the nomination, and how it made him feel close to his late father Eddie Van Halen at that moment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We came, we saw, but we did NOT conquer and that's ok!" he began the post on Instagram, alongside a photo with mom, Valerie Bertinelli and girlfriend Andraia Allsop. "I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world ❤️"

"Such an honor to be nominated for the first song I ever released on my own, in a category with artists I've looked up to my entire life. I don't know if that'll ever fully set in," Wolf, 31, wrote of the nomination for his one-man band Mammoth WVH's track "Distance." The Grammy was ultimately awarded to the Foo Fighters for "Waiting on a War."

He then added some humor and said the loss meant he was following in his dad's footsteps, considering Eddie also lost his first Grammy nod in 1985. "Pop didn't win the first time he was nominated too, so it looks like I'm following in his footsteps quite nicely 😄" he joked.

Wolf concluded the post by writing, "Who knows what the future holds. All I know is I'm feeling pretty damn grateful. What a wild experience this was. Thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition, and thank YOU for the support. Y'all mean the world to me 🙏"

At the award show's red carpet, Bertinelli, 61, spoke to PEOPLE's Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons about how proud she was of her son.

RELATED VIDEO: Valerie Bertinelli on What Eddie Van Halen Would Think of Son Wolf's Nomination at 2022 Grammys

"There's only one other person that would be prouder than me. And that's pretty impossible, but it would be Ed," she said.

Eddie died on Oct 6, 2020, after a years-long battle with cancer. He was 65 years old.

"I feel him so strongly right now. He's here with us. He is," Bertinelli said of her late ex-husband, getting emotional and telling Wolf, "I'm not gonna make you cry too, baby. But yeah. He's here. Thanks, Ed. It's fun."

Meanwhile, Wolf said he strives "to respect my father's memory in everything that I do."