The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live on Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

What You Didn't See on TV at the 2022 Grammys: PDA, a Dream Harry Styles Collab and More

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards may have been jam-packed with memorable performances, speeches and wins, but not all of the night's biggest moments made it to air.

Here are some of the best behind-the-scenes moments from the stage, the red carpet and more that you didn't catch on TV.

At the pre-show telecast and on the red carpet

After their song "Younger Me" won the Grammy for best country duo/group performance, Brothers Osborne took the stage and gave a heartfelt speech that stirred some serious emotion from singer TJ Osborne.

TJ, who publicly came out as gay last year, grew visibly emotional and choked back tears as he explained the song's inspiration in a pre-show telecast.

"For those of you who do not know, this song, it was written really in response to me coming out," he said as he cried. "And I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality and I certainly never thought I would be here on this stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I felt like was going to be life-changing, and potentially in a very negative way."

Brothers Osborne TJ and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The singer, 37, continued with a sweet shoutout to boyfriend Abi Ventura: "And here I am tonight, not only accepting this Grammy award with my brother [bandmate John], who I love so much, but I'm here with a man that I love and who loves me back and it's just... I don't know what I did to be so lucky."

Meanwhile, on the red carpet, Valerie Bertinelli had a proud mom moment as she arrived with son Wolfgang Van Halen, 31, and his girlfriend.

The actress, 61, lost an eyelash as she teared up with pride over her son, whose song "Distance" was nominated for best rock song. Bertinelli quickly fixed the mini wardrobe malfunction by running to a nearby tent and popping the lash back on with a little glue.

Elsewhere, country star Walker Hayes, 42, was also beaming with pride. The "Fancy Like" singer, who was the carpet's first arrival, gushed over his date for the night, wife Laney. "Isn't she beautiful?" said Hayes, whose tune was nominated for best country song.

Inside the show

As host Trevor Noah cracked jokes, Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff were spotted in the audience engaged in a conversation of their own, giggling and kissing as they wrapped their arms around one another.

The Maid star, 27, and the music producer, 38, were first linked in August 2021, and recently went public with their romance for the first time at the AFI Awards Luncheon.

They weren't the only couple who turned Grammys night into date night — Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and fiancé Travis Barker, 46, shared a kiss during a commercial break before he headed backstage for his performance, while nominee and performer Justin Bieber, 28, and wife Hailey Bieber, 25, stood and clapped along as Billie Eilish sang "Happier Than Ever."

Mike Tyson, meanwhile, brought teenage daughter Milan as his date.

Rapper Baby Keem, 21, scooped up his prize for best rap performance, and told reporters backstage that his next move was giving his family a call — and so did best R&B album and best R&B performance winner Jazmine Sullivan.

Baby Keep Baby Keem | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

"I just want to talk to my family," the "Family Ties" rapper said. "I just couldn't imagine it five years ago, and I know it's surreal for them just as much as me, probably even more. So as soon as I get out of here, I'm going to get them on the phone to talk to them."

Added Sullivan, 34: "My first call is going to be my parents. They are probably going to be screaming and crying. I can't wait to get home to them, but I have to actually finish off my tour. I'm finishing my tour, so I leave actually at 1 a.m. tonight."

Chris Stapleton, meanwhile, revealed backstage that he has a surprising artist in mind when it comes to a possible future collaboration: Harry Styles!