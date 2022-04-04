Wolf Van Halen is nominated for best rock song at the 2022 Grammys

Valerie Bertinelli on What Eddie Van Halen Would Think of Son Wolf's Nomination at 2022 Grammys

Valerie Bertinelli couldn't be prouder of her son Wolf Van Halen for his nomination at the 2022 Grammy Awards, but she knows of one person who'd be even more over the moon: his late father, Eddie Van Halen.

"There's only one other person that would be prouder than me. And that's pretty impossible, but it would be Ed," Bertinelli, 61, told PEOPLE's Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons on the red carpet Sunday.

Eddie died on Oct 6, 2020, after a years-long battle with cancer. He was 65 years old.

"I feel him so strongly right now. He's here with us. He is," Bertinelli says of her late ex-husband, getting emotional and telling Wolf, 31, "I'm not gonna make you cry too, baby. But yeah. He's here. Thanks, Ed. It's fun."

Wolf — who is nominated for best rock song, for writing his one-man band Mammoth WVH's track "Distance" — tells PEOPLE that he strives "to respect my father's memory in everything that I do."

"Everything that I do in music is for him, so I just do the best I can and make sure I try to make him proud in everything I do," Wolf adds.

Asked how she feels about her son's nomination, Bertinelli says, "[Wolf is] his own man. In spite of Ed and I, he turned into such an amazing young man."

"And talented! Like, he's nominated for songwriting, which is the hardest thing about being a musician," she praises Wolf. "I'm so glad he was recognized by his peers for one of the hardest things to do in his business."

Back in December 2021, Wolf told PEOPLE that sometimes he finds himself making similar moves to his late father when he's on stage.

"There's been a handful of moments ... where I've done something, and then I realize like, 'Oh s---, Dad used to do that all the time on stage,' " he said. "And I realized maybe the way he moved or the way he smiled when he played something, I was like, 'Oh, f---, he would do that all the time.' "

Wolf added at the time, "And it's like, I couldn't even control it. It just happens. It's pretty funny."