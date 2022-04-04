The Weeknd previously said that the three Grammys he's earned before Sunday night "mean nothing to me"

The Weeknd Wins Grammy for Feature on Kanye West Song Despite Boycott of Award Show

The Weeknd may have frosty feelings toward the Grammy Awards, but that didn't stop him from taking home a trophy on Sunday night.

Despite the fact that the "Blinding Lights" singer has publicly said he would boycott the annual award show after his album After Hours was snubbed, the star, 32, won a Grammy for best melodic rap performance for his feature on Kanye West's song "Hurricane."

The award was announced during a pre-show telecast, and the prize did not air during the televised portion of the night.

The Weeknd has made his feelings on the Grammys clear in the past, and said in March 2021 that he was done with the Recording Academy.

"Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys," he told The New York Times at the time.

In response, the Recording Academy's CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said that "we're all disappointed when anyone is upset," but "we are constantly evolving."

"And this year, as in past years, we are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees," Mason explained.

The Weeknd previously told Billboard in January 2021 that he felt as though the snub was "an attack," and tweeted that the Grammys "remain corrupt."

He also said that the three Grammys he's earned before Sunday night — in 2017 for Starboy and in 2015 for "Earned It" and Beauty Behind the Madness — "mean nothing to me."

"Look, I personally don't care anymore," he said. "I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It's not like, 'Oh, I want the Grammy!' It's just that this happened, and I'm down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again."

"I suck at giving speeches anyways," he added. "Forget awards shows."