Best New Artist Nominee The Kid LAROI Is 'Really Excited' About the 2022 Grammys Afterparties
The Kid LAROI is ready to live it up in Las Vegas.
Ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards taking place in Sin City on Sunday, the "STAY" singer, 18, told PEOPLE on the red carpet that he's "really excited" for the afterparties.
"We're making a cool little weekend out of it," said Laroi. "I'm feeling really good. I'm just happy to be here. I'm excited to see a couple of my friends here tonight."
LAROI — who is up for best new artist, as well as album of the year, for his work on Justin Bieber's Justice — added that he's most excited to see his fellow nominees BTS.
"I would love to meet BTS. They're super cool," he said, before adding, "I love everyone."
Over the past two years, LAROI (born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) has had massive success with Gen Z'ers with his project F— LOVE.
Tune in to PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by People (The TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein, beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, April 3. The live event will stream on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's YouTube channels, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Twitter pages, as well as PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Facebook pages.
Among his most successful songs are "STAY" with Bieber, "WITHOUT YOU" with Miley Cyrus and "GO" with the late Juice WRLD.
On the Grammys red carpet, LAROI debuted a new pink hairdo as he walked with girlfriend Katarina Deme.
Opening the Grammys this year is Silk Sonic. Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Nas, Jon Batiste, BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola, Billy Strings and Carrie Underwood are among the other artists slated to perform.
Check out PEOPLE's full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.
A special "In Memoriam" segment will also feature Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler singing songs by the late Stephen Sondheim.
Batiste is the most-nominated artist with 11 nods, including record of the year, album of the year, best R&B album, and best music video.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live on Sundayfrom the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
- Mickey Guyton Says Her Grammys Nods Are Evidence to 'Invest in Black Talent No Matter What Genre'
- Olivia Rodrigo on How 'drivers license' Changed Her Life: 'Talking About It Is Gonna Make Me Cry'
- Grammys 2022 Nominees Rüfüs Du Sol Say They Reconnected and Rediscovered 'Love for Music' During Pandemic
- BTS Talks 'Never-Before-Seen' Grammys 2022 Performance: 'Gonna Be Epic'