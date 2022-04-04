Best New Artist Nominee The Kid LAROI Is 'Really Excited' About the 2022 Grammys Afterparties

At the 2022 Grammys, The Kid LAROI is up for best new artist, as well as album of the year, for his work on Justin Bieber's Justice
By Brianne Tracy April 03, 2022 08:43 PM
The Kid LAROI is ready to live it up in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards taking place in Sin City on Sunday, the "STAY" singer, 18, told PEOPLE on the red carpet that he's "really excited" for the afterparties.

"We're making a cool little weekend out of it," said Laroi. "I'm feeling really good. I'm just happy to be here. I'm excited to see a couple of my friends here tonight."

LAROI — who is up for best new artist, as well as album of the year, for his work on Justin Bieber's Justice — added that he's most excited to see his fellow nominees BTS.

"I would love to meet BTS. They're super cool," he said, before adding, "I love everyone."

Over the past two years, LAROI (born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) has had massive success with Gen Z'ers with his project F— LOVE.

The Kid LAROI
| Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Among his most successful songs are "STAY" with Bieber, "WITHOUT YOU" with Miley Cyrus and "GO" with the late Juice WRLD.

On the Grammys red carpet, LAROI debuted a new pink hairdo as he walked with girlfriend Katarina Deme.

The Kid LAROI and Katarina Deme
| Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Opening the Grammys this year is Silk SonicLady Gaga, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Nas, Jon Batiste, BTSBillie EilishBrothers OsborneOlivia RodrigoLil Nas XBrandi CarlileJack Harlow, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola, Billy Strings and Carrie Underwood are among the other artists slated to perform.

A special "In Memoriam" segment will also feature Cynthia ErivoLeslie Odom Jr.Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler singing songs by the late Stephen Sondheim.

Batiste is the most-nominated artist with 11 nods, including record of the year, album of the year, best R&B album, and best music video.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live on Sundayfrom the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

