At the 2022 Grammys, The Kid LAROI is up for best new artist, as well as album of the year, for his work on Justin Bieber's Justice

Best New Artist Nominee The Kid LAROI Is 'Really Excited' About the 2022 Grammys Afterparties

The Kid LAROI is ready to live it up in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards taking place in Sin City on Sunday, the "STAY" singer, 18, told PEOPLE on the red carpet that he's "really excited" for the afterparties.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're making a cool little weekend out of it," said Laroi. "I'm feeling really good. I'm just happy to be here. I'm excited to see a couple of my friends here tonight."

LAROI — who is up for best new artist, as well as album of the year, for his work on Justin Bieber's Justice — added that he's most excited to see his fellow nominees BTS.

"I would love to meet BTS. They're super cool," he said, before adding, "I love everyone."

Over the past two years, LAROI (born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) has had massive success with Gen Z'ers with his project F— LOVE.

Grammy Awards Arrivals The Kid LAROI | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Among his most successful songs are "STAY" with Bieber, "WITHOUT YOU" with Miley Cyrus and "GO" with the late Juice WRLD.

On the Grammys red carpet, LAROI debuted a new pink hairdo as he walked with girlfriend Katarina Deme.

The Kid LAROI (R) and Katarina Deme The Kid LAROI and Katarina Deme | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

Batiste is the most-nominated artist with 11 nods, including record of the year, album of the year, best R&B album, and best music video.