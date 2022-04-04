Grammy Awards Pay Tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins with Segment Set to 'My Hero'

Taylor Hawkins was scheduled to play at the Grammys with his band before his tragic death on March 25

On a night in which he was due to take the stage, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was instead memorialized at the 64th Grammy Awards Sunday night, just over a week after his tragic death.

Hawkins, who died on March 25 just before his band was scheduled to perform at a music festival in Colombia, was remembered in a moving tribute that featured video clips and photos of the star set to "My Hero" by Foo Fighters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There goes my hero/Watch him as he goes," frontman Dave Grohl sings on the track, which played alongside videos of Hawkins drumming.

Host Trevor Noah introduced the video by telling the crowd that it was "the moment in the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters."

"We would have been celebrating with them as hey won three Grammy Awards earlier today. But they are, of course, not here, due to the passing of their legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins," Noah said. "Our thoughts go out to Taylor's family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all of their fans around the globe. We'd like to take a moment now to remember Taylor."

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

Earlier in the show, Billie Eilish paid tribute to Hawkins with a T-shirt that featured a photo of his face, which she wore while performing her song "Happier Than Ever."

"The entire music community is still grieving the light we lost last week with Taylor Hawkins' passing," the Recording Academy said in a statement shared to Twitter. "We continue to send our love and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Taylor Hawkins tribute Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Hawkins, 50, and his Foo Fighters bandmates, including his best friend Dave Grohl, were scheduled to perform at the Grammys, where they won all three trophies for which they were nominated (best rock performance, album and song).

Jack Sussman, the CBS executive vice president of specials, music and live events, told Variety that the Grammys were working on honoring Hawkins' memory the right way.

"We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved," he said. "We're patient. We'll be planning right up until the very end."

In the days after his death, Hawkins' grieving bandmates announced the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates.

Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters Life in Photos Taylor Hawkins | Credit: Getty

"We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned," the band said in a statement. "Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Hawkins had complained of chest pains shortly before his death, and paramedics dispatched to his Bogotá hotel room attempted unsuccessfully to resuscitate him.

Ten different substances were found in a preliminary urine toxicology test, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, according to the Attorney General's Office of Colombia. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

The drummer, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Foo Fighters in October, is survived by his wife Alison, son Oliver and daughters Annabelle and Everleigh.