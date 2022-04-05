SZA, who initially thought she'd just sprained her ankle, accepted her Grammy with the help of a pair of crutches

SZA Reveals She Actually Broke Her Ankle In Pre-Grammys Fall: 'I Was Not Missing That Carpet'

SZA was never going to let an injury put a damper on her night at the Grammys — but it turns out a pre-show mishap was more serious than she thought.

The newly minted Grammy winner revealed that she actually broke her ankle after falling out of bed before the show, and did not sprain it like she initially thought.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Lmao welp it's confirmed broken … I thought it was just sprained," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday. "I was NOT missing that carpet."

The "I Hate U" singer, 31, shared video of her leg being wrapped in bandages in what appeared to be an emergency room, and also posted a photo of an X-ray confirming the injury.

SZA broken ankle Credit: SZA/Instagram

SZA broken ankle Credit: SZA/Instagram

"Chipped the corner of my ankle bone right off doing NOTHING," she wrote.

SZA and Doja Cat's hit song "Kiss Me More" took home the Grammy on Sunday for best pop/duo group performance.

Though the star posed on the red carpet on her own, fans were surprised when she got up to accept her award with a pair of crutches in tow.

She later told reporters that she'd injured herself falling out of bed before the show.

"It's very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before," she explained in the Grammys press room. "But I definitely — that's the way it goes. Like everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random but it just adds to the energy and I'm just grateful."

sza SZA | Credit: Eric Jamison/CBS via Getty

Luckily for SZA, her fellow artists were more than willing to help her out; Lady Gaga helped her avoid getting tripped up on her dress' gauzy train as she took the stage, and Lil Nas X later shared a video of him pushing her around in a wheelchair.

"I am now sza's personal caretaker," he joked.

Despite her setback — and the fact that Doja Cat nearly missed her acceptance speech because the win came while she was in the bathroom — the two accepted their prize with grateful messages.

"I've never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," Doja quipped. "Thank you, everybody. Thank you to my family, my team, and I wouldn't be here without my fans — and you know what SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible, you're the epitome of talent."