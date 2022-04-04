SZA walked on stage with crutches while accepting her Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More" with Doja Cat

SZA Explains Why She Was on Crutches at the 2022 Grammys: 'I Fell Out of Bed'

SZA is sharing the "funny" way she ended up on crutches for the Grammys.

During the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday, SZA and Doja Cat took home the award for best pop duo/group performance for their hit "Kiss Me More."

Though she posed on the red carpet without any assistance, many were shocked to see SZA, 31, come on stage with crutches during her acceptance speech. The singer later told reporters that she needed the crutches after falling out of her bed before the show.

"It's very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before," she explained in the Grammys press room. "But I definitely- that's the way it goes. Like everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random but it just adds to the energy and I'm just grateful."

Lil Nas X even shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video on Twitter of himself pushing SZA around in a wheelchair, writing, "I am now sza's personal caretaker."

Despite the "random" injury, SZA couldn't be happier to have received her first Grammy award.

"The only things that sucks is like my granny isn't here; she passed before she could see me win it, but she did come the years I was nominated for the first time, and that's just all I've really been thinking about is like I wish my mom was here, I wish my granny was her and I'm just- I'm just grateful that she could see me from above and my parents can see now," she said. "I'm just grateful."

During SZA and Doja Cat's acceptance speech, what began as a joke — when Doja Cat, 26, ran out of the bathroom to make it to the stage — turned into an emotional message.

"I've never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," the "Juicy" singer joked. "Thank you, everybody. Thank you to my family, my team, and I wouldn't be here without my fans — and you know what SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible, you're the epitome of talent."

SZA, Doja Cat SZA and Doja Cat | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

SZA then added, "Thank you Doja, thank you to my mama, thank you to God, and thank you all. I'm glad you made it back in time."

After holding her tears back, Doja began to speak again. "Damn," she said as the crowd cheered her on. "This is a big deal."

The song beat out "I Get a Kick Out of You" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, "Butter" by BTS, "Higher Power" by Coldplay and "Lonely" by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco.

"I feel like me and SZA are similar in the way that we both grew up with spiritual backgrounds, but she was perfect for this song," the star previously said of recruiting SZA for the track.