Silk Sonic Wins Grammy's 2022 Song of the Year for 'Leave the Door Open'

Following an opening performance of their hit "777," the super-duo — comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, both 36 — took home the song of the year trophy for "Leave the Door Open" at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Earlier in the night, the pair also won best R&B song for the track and tied with Jazmine Sullivan for best R&B performance.

"I want to thank everybody that helped us with album.... Andy I couldn't be prouder to be doing this with you, man. Thank you so much," Bruno Mars said while accepting the award. "You know what? Because of you, me and Andy are gonna be singing this song forever so God bless you all."