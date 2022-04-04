Silk Sonic Wins Grammy's 2022 Song of the Year for 'Leave the Door Open'
And the song of the year goes to… Silk Sonic!
Following an opening performance of their hit "777," the super-duo — comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, both 36 — took home the song of the year trophy for "Leave the Door Open" at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Earlier in the night, the pair also won best R&B song for the track and tied with Jazmine Sullivan for best R&B performance.
"I want to thank everybody that helped us with album.... Andy I couldn't be prouder to be doing this with you, man. Thank you so much," Bruno Mars said while accepting the award. "You know what? Because of you, me and Andy are gonna be singing this song forever so God bless you all."
"For the rest of our lives!" Anderson .Paak added.
The track beat out Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits," Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile's "A Beautiful Noise," Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license," H.E.R.'s "Fight For You," Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," Doja Cat and SZA's "Kiss Me More," Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Justin Bieber's "Peaches" and Brandi Carlile's "Right on Time."
Silk Sonic was also nominated for record of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song at this year's show.
The duo — who released their debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic in March 2021 — sang "Leave the Door Open" at last year's Grammy Awards.
This year's Grammys, originally scheduled for January in Los Angeles, but bumped amid a surge in COVID cases, will be hosted by Trevor Noah for a second consecutive year.
Jon Batiste is the night's most-nominated artist, with 11 nods, including album of the year and record of the year. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for second with eight nominations each.
The Grammys are airing live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and streaming and on demand from Paramount+.