Silk Sonic Wins Record of the Year Grammy for 'Leave the Door Open': 'We Call That a Clean Sweep'

"Leave the Door Open" took home the prize for record of the year at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday, presented by Keith Urban .

"We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point," joked Anderson .Paak , referencing the duo's multiple wins — for song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song — that evening.

"For all the other nominees, y'all know we love y'all. We love y'all!" he said. "Drinks are on Silk Sonic tonight. We're getting drunk!"

He continued, "I know a lot of y'all fans might be upset, so we're gonna get out of here before the internet gets to talking."

Anderson .Paak then invited Bruno Mars , the twosome's other half, to share a few words, which Mars kept short and simple: "God bless you all, good night!"

The track beat out "I Still Have Faith In You" by ABBA, "Freedom" by Jon Batiste, "I Get A Kick Out Of You" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, "Peaches" by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, "Right On Time" by Brandi Carlile, "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat featuring SZA, "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" by Lil Nas X and "drivers license" by Olivia Rodrigo.