Silk Sonic Wins Record of the Year Grammy for 'Leave the Door Open': 'We Call That a Clean Sweep'
Silk Sonic is having a record year.
"Leave the Door Open" took home the prize for record of the year at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday, presented by Keith Urban.
"We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point," joked Anderson .Paak, referencing the duo's multiple wins — for song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song — that evening.
"But in the industry, we call that a clean sweep," he added.
"For all the other nominees, y'all know we love y'all. We love y'all!" he said. "Drinks are on Silk Sonic tonight. We're getting drunk!"
He continued, "I know a lot of y'all fans might be upset, so we're gonna get out of here before the internet gets to talking."
Anderson .Paak then invited Bruno Mars, the twosome's other half, to share a few words, which Mars kept short and simple: "God bless you all, good night!"
The track beat out "I Still Have Faith In You" by ABBA, "Freedom" by Jon Batiste, "I Get A Kick Out Of You" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, "Peaches" by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, "Right On Time" by Brandi Carlile, "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat featuring SZA, "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" by Lil Nas X and "drivers license" by Olivia Rodrigo.
Silk Sonic released their debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, in March 2021.
They sang "Leave the Door Open" at last year's Grammys and opened this year's show with a performance, too.
The 64th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired and streamed live on Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.