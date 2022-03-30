Silk Sonic to Open the 64th Grammy Awards

Silk Sonic, a super-duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, are nominated for four Grammy Awards

The 64th Grammy Awards are leaving the door open for a star-studded night of music.

Silk Sonic will open the show on Sunday night with a live performance from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the Recording Academy announced Wednesday.

The super-duo — comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, both 36 — is up for four awards at this year's Grammys, including record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song for their chart-topping debut single "Leave the Door Open."

Silk Sonic released their debut album in November, and opened the 2021 American Music Awards that same month. In recent months, they've also won best duo/group at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards and outstanding album and outstanding duo, group or collaboration at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. They performed "Leave the Door Open" at last year's Grammys.

Silk Sonic Silk Sonic | Credit: John Esparza

Elsewhere during the Grammys, stars like BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Nas and Jon Batiste are all expected to perform.

Foo Fighters were also slated to take the stage, but their performance slot is currently up in the air following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, 50, on March 25.

The band said Tuesday that they would be canceling all upcoming tour dates in light of the loss, but did not address their plan for the Grammys.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," they said in a statement. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned."

BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, olivia rodrigo BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne and Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty; Leon Halip/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

The "Everlong" rockers — Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee — said that instead of touring, they'd be using the time to mourn their loss and lean on their families.

"Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together," read the statement, which was signed by the band, "With love."

This year's Grammys, originally scheduled for January in Los Angeles, but bumped amid a surge in COVID cases, will be hosted by Trevor Noah for a second consecutive year.

Batiste is the night's most-nominated artist, with 11 nods, including album of the year and record of the year. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for second with eight nominations each.