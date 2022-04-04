Saweetie is nominated for two awards at the 2022 Grammys, including best new artist

Saweetie Holds Back Tears as She Reflects on Her Success on Grammys Carpet: 'Don't Make Me Cry!'

First-time Grammy nominee Saweetie is having an incredible year — and she's just getting started!

The rapper, 28, reflected on the whirlwind success she's had in recent months while on the red carpet at the 64th Grammy Awards, and grew emotional as E!'s Laverne Cox reminded her that in 2020, Saweetie said her career goal was to make it to music's biggest night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Girl, don't make me cry," Saweetie told Cox, getting emotional. "Don't make me cry! Yes [I imagined I'd find success] but I didn't know it would happen this quick."

Saweetie, who released her debut single "Icy Girl" in 2018 and has since released hits like "My Type" and "Tap In," is nominated for best rap song ("Best Friend") and best new artist at this year's Grammys.

Saweetie Saweetie | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

"Best Friend" is a collaboration with fellow nominee Doja Cat, on whom Saweetie was quick to heap praise on the red carpet.

"She's amazing, she looks good, she raps bomb, and I just love her," she said. "I met her like, three years ago. So I met her before we did the collab. I'm just excited for us tonight."

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

Doja Cat has an impressive eight nominations on Sunday night, trailing only Jon Batiste, who has 11 nods.

Saweetie told PEOPLE in December 2021 that she was asleep when Grammy nominations were announced this year.

"I was sleeping, so when I woke up, I received the news and I was just so shocked because it's the Grammys. It's my first nominations, so I'm just honored to be a part of the conversation," she said.