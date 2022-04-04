Grammys 2022 Nominees Rüfüs Du Sol Say They Reconnected and Rediscovered 'Love for Music' During Pandemic

Rüfüs Du Sol's Jon George, James Hunt and Tyrone Lindqvist are up for best dance/electronic recording at this year's Grammys

Rüfüs Du Sol is feeling "Alive."

Ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday, the Australian electronic dance group comprised of Jon George, James Hunt and Tyrone Lindqvist — who are up for best dance/electronic recording for their single "Alive" — opened up to PEOPLE about how "special" it felt to be back at the show.

"We spent two years like a lot of the world isolated and working on music ourselves without getting to bounce it back with an audience," said George. "So it's really nice after two years to see people resonating with the music that we made. I feel like we were in a good spot — as much as you could be — during that time. We got to reconnect with each other and rediscover our love for music."

"Alive" was released as the lead single from Rüfüs Du Sol's fourth studio album Surrender, their first record since their Grammy-nominated 2018 album Solace.

"It's a heavier song in some ways, but at its core it's hopeful," Lindqvist said in a statement at the time of the song's release. "We are — all of us — living in this transitional moment right now, and we wanted to focus on the hope that the future holds for us all. To focus on the light at the end of this tunnel."

With live shows now back in full swing, Hunt said that before every live set that they do, they play "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi to get pumped up.

"We put it on and do ginger shots, and it works," he said with a laugh.

