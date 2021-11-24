Recording Academy 'Won't Look Back at People's History' After Marilyn Manson, Louis C.K. Earn Grammy Noms

"What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets," Harvey Mason, Jr. told the The Wrap

Marilyn Manson and Louis C.K. have been nominated for Grammys, despite their history with sexual misconduct and abuse allegations.

In an interview with The Wrap, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. defended the organization's decision to grant them nominations, explaining that it won't "restrict" the people who submit their work for consideration.

"We won't look back at people's history, we won't look at their criminal record, we won't look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria," Mason told the outlet. "If it is, they can submit for consideration."

However, he made it clear that what the organization can control is who appears at its shows and events.

Kanye West; Marilyn Manson Kanye West; Marilyn Manson | Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets. We'll take a look at anyone who is asking to be a part of that, asking to be in attendance, and we'll make our decisions at that point," he explained. "But we're not going to be in the business of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on."

Although none of Manson's solo music was up for a Grammy, his work with Kanye West's Donda is nominated for album of the year. The song "Jail," on which Manson's vocals and songwriting are featured, is also up for an award.

C.K.'s album Sincerely Louis CK is up for best comedy album.

Manson, 52, was accused by more than 15 women of sexual abuse and is currently facing four active lawsuits alleging physical, psychological and sexual abuse. (He has previously denied such allegations.)

In regards to C.K., the New York Times published a report in 2017 in which five women detailed their experiences with the 54-year-old, including that he masturbated in front of them.

Comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov said that while with C.K. in his hotel room after their show at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in 2002, he "proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating." (C.K. has admitted that "these stories are true.")

Reps for Manson and C.K. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

On Twitter, users expressed their discontent with the Grammys for allowing the two to be eligible for awards.

"Marilyn Manson and Louis CK were both nominated for Grammies today. A long time ago I used to keep a running document of all the accolades and new jobs that were given to men who had been publicly accused of sexual abuse, but it got too long and became corrosive to my soul," tweeted gender columnist Moira Donegan.

"Marilyn Manson was nominated for a Grammy today? Wut? Take away the appalling abuse he's inflicted on women for decades....the guy is not talented," wrote comedian Sooz Kempner. "His best songs are both covers and his singing's pure s—. Get it together, Grammies.[sic]"