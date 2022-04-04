Questlove was one of the recipients of the Academy Award that Chris Rock was presenting when the comedian was smacked by Will Smith at last weekend's Oscars

Questlove Appears to Poke Fun at Will Smith Slap During 2022 Grammys: 'Stay 500 Feet Away from Me'

While presenting the award for song of the year at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Questlove appeared to joke about Will Smith striking Chris Rock at last weekend's Academy Awards.

The shocking Oscars moment unfolded after the comedian, 57, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head amid the actress's journey with alopecia. Rock was on the stage presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, which went to Questlove and his collaborators for the film Summer of Soul. Alongside Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, and David Dinerstein, Questlove accepted the award right after the incident between Smith, 53, and Rock, 57, unfolded.

Now, a week later at the Grammy Awards, Questlove seemingly poked fun at the situation while presenting song of the year to Silk Sonic for "Leave the Door Open."

"I'm gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me," Questlove said, before he clarified, "Just playing."

The Roots pioneer, 51, also made a joke about the controversial incident while accepting the award for best music film during the Grammys preshow Sunday.

"What a journey for this film, since Sundance all the way 'till last week," he said with a laugh.

This isn't the first time Questlove has appeared to address the incident.

On Friday morning, the musician tweeted, "Can we FINNNNNNNALY stop talking about it?" seemingly referring to the Oscars moment.

Questlove also spoke about the situation while on The Tonight Show a day after the Oscars (the star serves as the frontman for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's house band, The Roots).

"Of course, [winning the award] happened in the cyclone of a whole other situation with two very good friends of mine," Questlove said of Rock and Smith. "I really wasn't aware of that."

"It's weird to say, because they tell you ahead of time, 'This is your category,' so in that moment, you're either going to be full of anxiety or, for me, I've been meditating for the last two years," he added, in part.

While presenting at the Oscars, Rock made a few jokes, including one about Pinkett Smith, 50, comparing her appearance to that of Demi Moore's look in G.I. Jane.

Pinkett Smith was seen looking visibly unamused, rolling her eyes from her seat. Seconds later, Smith walked onstage and approached Rock, smacking him in front of the audience and millions watching the telecast at home.

Back at his table, Smith shouted to a stunned Rock: "Keep my wife's name out of your f—ing mouth." Smith went on to win Best Actor for his role in King Richard, while Rock chose not to press charges.

Smith has since apologized to Rock in a lengthy Instagram post and officially resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.