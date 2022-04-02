Grammys 2022 Preparties: See the Stars Out Celebrating in Las Vegas and L.A.

Celebs are bringing the fun to Sin City this weekend ahead of music's biggest night

By Kate Hogan April 02, 2022 02:32 PM

1 of 18

Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell & Jon Batiste

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

2 of 18

John Legend

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

3 of 18

Cyndi Lauper

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

4 of 18

Black Pumas

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

5 of 18

Mickey Guyton

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

6 of 18

Leon Bridges

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

7 of 18

Pentatonix

Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty

at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

8 of 18

Rita Wilson

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

9 of 18

Angélique Kidjo

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

10 of 18

Allison Russell

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

11 of 18

St. Vincent

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

12 of 18

Billy Porter

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

13 of 18

Herbie Hancock

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

14 of 18

Holly Laessig, Jess Wolfe, Madison Cunningham & Sara Bareilles

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

15 of 18

Lauren Daigle

Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty

at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

16 of 18

Hit-Boy & Tinashe

Credit: BFA

at an intimate dinner hosted by Tod's celebrating Grammy nominee Hit-Boy at San Vincente Bungalows in Los Angeles on April 1.

17 of 18

Logan Browning

Credit: BFA

at an intimate dinner hosted by Tod's celebrating Grammy nominee Hit-Boy at San Vincente Bungalows in Los Angeles on April 1.

18 of 18

G-Eazy

Credit: BFA

at an intimate dinner hosted by Tod's celebrating Grammy nominee Hit-Boy at San Vincente Bungalows in Los Angeles on April 1.

By Kate Hogan