Grammys 2022 Preparties: See the Stars Out Celebrating in Las Vegas and L.A.
Celebs are bringing the fun to Sin City this weekend ahead of music's biggest night
Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell & Jon Batiste
at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
John Legend
at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
Cyndi Lauper
at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
Black Pumas
at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
Mickey Guyton
at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
Leon Bridges
at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
Pentatonix
at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
Rita Wilson
at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
Angélique Kidjo
at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
Allison Russell
at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
St. Vincent
at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
Billy Porter
at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
Herbie Hancock
at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
Holly Laessig, Jess Wolfe, Madison Cunningham & Sara Bareilles
at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
Lauren Daigle
at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
Hit-Boy & Tinashe
at an intimate dinner hosted by Tod's celebrating Grammy nominee Hit-Boy at San Vincente Bungalows in Los Angeles on April 1.
Logan Browning
at an intimate dinner hosted by Tod's celebrating Grammy nominee Hit-Boy at San Vincente Bungalows in Los Angeles on April 1.
G-Eazy
at an intimate dinner hosted by Tod's celebrating Grammy nominee Hit-Boy at San Vincente Bungalows in Los Angeles on April 1.