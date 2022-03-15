BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo and More to Perform at Grammy Awards
The Grammys has announced a star-studded lineup of performers ready to take the stage for music's biggest night.
Nominees BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile and Jack Harlow will all perform at the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, the Recording Academy said Tuesday.
This year's show, which was originally scheduled for January in Los Angeles, but bumped amid a surge in COVID cases, will be hosted by Trevor Noah for a second consecutive year.
Eilish and Rodrigo have the most nominations among this year's performers, with seven each, including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year.
Trailing them with five nods each is Carlile and Lil Nas X, while Harlow is nominated twice for his contributions to Lil Nas X's album Montero.
Brothers Osborne are up for best country album and best country duo/group performance, while BTS are up for best pop duo/group performance.
Jon Batiste is the most-nominated artist this year, with 11 nods, including album of the year and record of the year. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for second with eight nominations each.
The Grammys are airing live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and streaming and on demand from Paramount+.