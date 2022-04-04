"I want to thank my mom for being supportive [of] all of my dreams, no matter how crazy," Rodrigo said as she won best pop vocal album at the 2022 Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo Thanks Her Parents as She Wins Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour at 2022 Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo is a Grammy Awards winner once more!

Sour took home the prize for best pop vocal album on Sunday in Las Vegas, marking the 19-year-old's third win of the night.

"Thank you again to the Recording Academy, thanks to all of the fans who have listened to my music and completely changed my life for the past two years," she said in her acceptance speech.

She went on to dedicate the award to her parents, thanking them for being "supportive" throughout her grandiose ambitions.

"When I was 9 years old, I told my mom I was going to be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel and she thought I was joking but I got super defensive, and so the next week, when I told her I was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive even though I'm sure she thought it was just a little-kid pipe dream," Rodrigo said.

Grammy Awards Arrivals Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I want to thank my mom for being supportive [of] all of my dreams, no matter how crazy," she continued. "I want to thank my mom and my dad for being as equally as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned how to do a back walkover."

"This is for you guys and because of you guys. Thank you," Rodrigo concluded.

Rodrigo is also up for album of the year and record of the year, and was nominated for song of the year and best music video. Earlier in the night, she took home Grammys for best new artist and best pop solo performance.

Rodrigo's debut studio album was released in May, and topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with singles like "drivers license," "déjà vu" and "good 4 u."

With its heartbreak ballads and sassy kiss-off tracks, Sour quickly catapulted Rodrigo to international stardom, and she kicks off a lengthy tour in support of the album this month.

"Every song is so personal and close to my heart. getting to share them with people is the most special thing I've ever done in my life," the rising star wrote on Instagram upon Sour's release, sharing photos from behind-the-scenes of the project.

"Thank u to everyone who made this album happen," she added.