Oops! Olivia Rodrigo pulled a Taylor Swift at Sunday's Grammy Awards, when one of her trio of trophies accidentally slipped out of her arms

Olivia Rodrigo Drops and Breaks One of Her Grammy Awards Backstage — Just Like Taylor Swift!

Olivia Rodrigo had her hands full at the 2022 Grammy Awards!

The 19-year-old singer won three trophies at Sunday's big show: best new artist, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album. But when attempting to hold all three golden gramophones backstage, Rodrigo accidentally dropped one, the trophy falling from her arms and breaking in two!

Gasping in shock, her reaction was snapped by photographers. But those same shutterbugs gave her reassurance too.

"That's alright!" a photographer told Rodrigo, in footage of the moment shared by Variety.

An assistant then helped the "Good 4 u" singer reassemble the hardware, Rodrigo recovering and posing with her trio of trophies once again.

The moment marked a bit of déjà vu from the 2010 Grammy Awards, when Taylor Swift accidentally dropped one of the four awards she won that year backstage.

Like Rodrigo, Swift's trophy was quickly put back together.

Rodrigo has been vocal about how Swift, 32, is one of her biggest musical influences and how much it's meant that she has welcomed her to the music industry. Rodrigo told Billboard in May 2021 that the star sent her a nice note to congratulate her on success of her debut single "Drivers License."

"I don't want to divulge too much because it's really sweet and personal, but she talks a lot about how, I think, you make your own luck in the world," Rodrigo told the outlet at the time. "And when you do kind things to others, good things come your way."

That month, the pop stars crossed paths at the 2021 Brit Awards, with Rodrigo posting a fun photo making a silly face with Swift to Instagram.

Emotional about the moment, the Disney Channel alum captioned the post "🥺🥺🥺🥺."