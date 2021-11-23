Grammys 2022 Nominations: Jon Batiste Earns 11 Nods as Justin Bieber, Doja Cat & H.E.R. Score Big
The 64th Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 31
Nominations are in for the biggest night in music!
The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday the nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards, which will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.
Leading the pack this year is Jon Batiste, whose March album We Are helped him secure a whopping 11 nominations, including album of the year, record of the year and best R&B album.
Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each notched eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo will head into Grammys night with seven apiece.
This marks Eilish's third consecutive year being nominated for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance, while Rodrigo is poised to make history, too: should she win all four general field categories, she'll be just the second woman and the second-youngest person to ever do so.
Meanwhile, JAY-Z's three nominations this year also secure him a place in the history books — with a new grand total of 83 career nominations, he's pushed past Quincy Jones for the title of person with the most Grammy nominations of all time. Paul McCartney's two nods this year make him the second most nominated artist of all time, with 81.
"This is an exciting day for music," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. "These nominations beautifully reflect today's broad and diverse musical landscape. I congratulate all of the nominees and everyone who submitted work. I'm also so proud of our voters. They voted in record numbers and brought their very best to evaluating the work of their peers, and I thank them on behalf of the entire music community."
The Grammys themselves will look a bit different this year, as the big four categories—song of the year, record of the year, album of the year and best new artist—will now have 10 nominations each instead of the usual eight.
Nearly 22,000 eligible entries — released between Sept. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021 — were submitted for Grammy consideration, and this year marked the highest-ever acceptance rate of a new member class, at 83 percent.
Winners are determined by a group of more than 11,000 voting members, who will partake in final round voting from Dec. 6 to Jan. 5.
Below is the full list of nominations. Head over to Grammy.com for more information.
Record of the Year
"I Still Have Faith in You" — ABBA
"Freedom" — Jon Batiste
"I Get a Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat featuring SZA
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X
"drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo
"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic
Album Of The Year
We Are — Jon Batiste
Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.
Montero — Lil Nas X
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore — Taylor Swift
Donda — Kanye West
Song of the Year
"Bad Habits" — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
"A Beautiful Noise" — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)
"drivers license" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Fight For You" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Kiss Me More" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. PowellII, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat featuring SZA)
"Leave The Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
"Peaches" — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Positions — Ariana Grande
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Anyone" — Justin Bieber
"Right on Time" — Brandi Carlile
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
"Positions" — Ariana Grande
"drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Lonely" — Justin Bieber & benny blanco
"Butter" — BTS
"Higher Power" — Coldplay
"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love for Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
'Til We Meet Again (Live) — Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas — Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina — Ledisi
That's Life — Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas — Dolly Parton
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
"Hero" — Afrojack & David Guetta
"Loom" — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
"Before" — James Blake
"Heartbreak" — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
"You Can Do It" — Caribou
"Alive" — Rüfüs Du Sol
"The Business" — Tiësto
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore — Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey
Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks
Daddy's Home — St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
"Lost You" — Snoh Aalegra
"Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Damage" — H.E.R.
"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light — Eric Bellinger
Something To Say — Cory Henry
Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote
Table For Two — Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"I Need You" — Jon Batiste
"Bring It on Home to Me" — BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal
"Born Again" — Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper
"Fight for You" — H.E.R.
"How Much Can a Heart Take" — Lucky Daye featuring Yebba
Best R&B Song
"Damage" — Anthony Clemens Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Good Days" — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
"Heartbreak Anniversary" — Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
"Leave the Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Denisia "Blue June" Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies — Snoh Aalegra
We Are — Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound — Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind — H.E.R.
Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance
"Family Ties" — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Up" — Cardi B
"M Y . L I F E" — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray
"Way 2 Sexy" — Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
"Thot S***" — Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season — J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy — Drake
King's Disease II — Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator
Donda — Kanye West
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L" — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
"Need to Know" — Doja Cat
"Industry Baby" — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
"Wusyaname" — Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
"Hurricane" — Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
"Bath Salts" — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring JAY-Z & Nas)
"Best Friend" — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)
"Family Ties" — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Jail" — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring JAY-Z)
"M Y . L I F E" — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Best Country Song
"Better Than We Found It" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
"camera roll" — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
"Cold" — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
"Country Again" — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
"Fancy Like" — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram &Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
Best Country Solo Performance
"Forever After All" — Luke Combs
"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton
"All I Do Is Drive" — Jason Isbell
"camera roll" — Kacey Musgraves
"You Should Probably Leave" — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"If I Didn't Love You" — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
"Younger Me" — Brothers Osborne
"Glad You Exist" — Dan + Shay
"Chasing After You" — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" — Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best Country Album
Skeletons — Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over — Chris Stapleton
Best Rock Performance
"Shot in the Dark" — AC/DC
"Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)" — Black Pumas
"Nothing Compares 2 U" — Chris Cornell
"OHMS" — Deftones
"Making a Fire" — Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
"Genesis" — Deftones
"The Alien" — Dream Theater
"Amazonia" — Gojira
"Pushing the Tides" — Mastodon
"The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)" — Rob Zombie
Best Rock Song
"All My Favorite Songs" — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & IlseyJuber, songwriters (Weezer)
"The Bandit" — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill &Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)
"Distance" — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
"Find My Way" — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
"Waiting on a War" — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, NateMendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
Power Up — AC/DC
Capitol Cuts — Live from Studio A — Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 — Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight — Foo Fighters
McCartney III — Paul McCartney
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Generations — The Baylor Project
SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon
Flor — Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding
Best Gospel Album
Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music
Jonny x Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Believe For It — CeCe Winans
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo — Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores — Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos — Camilo
Mendó — Alex Cuba
Revelación — Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
Jose — J Balvin
KG0516 — KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine — Lavell Crawford
Evolution — Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CK — Louis C.K.
Thanks for Risking Your Life — Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American — Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given — Kevin Hart
Best Global Music Performance
"Mohabbat" — Arooj Aftab
"Do Yourself" — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
"Pà Pá Pà" — Femi Kuti
"Blewu" — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
"Essence" — WizKid featuring Tems
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Aftermath — LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy
8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land — Barack Obama
Best Opera Recording Album
Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle — Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
Glass: Akhnaten — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen — London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO DiscoveryVoices
Little: Soldier Songs — The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra
Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Best Music Video
"Shot In The Dark" — AC/DC
"Freedom" — Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Lil Nas X
"Good 4 U" — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Music Film
Inside — Bo Burnham
David Byrne's American Utopia — David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles — Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui — Jimi Hendrix
Summer Of Soul — Various Artists