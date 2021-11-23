The 2022 Grammy Awards are set to take place Jan. 31, 2022, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles

Grammys 2022 Nominations: See Artists React to Their Nods

The 2022 Grammy nominations are here and stars are celebrating their nods!

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the 64th Grammy Awards nominations, set to take place in Los Angeles at the Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2022. Leading the nominations list this year is Jon Batiste with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. with eight, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo with seven.

Reacting to his nominations, which include album of the year, record the year and best R&B album, Batiste, 35, wrote, "11 !!!!!!!!!!!! i was born on 11/11" on Twitter.

After learning of her Grammy nominations, Doja Cat seemed to be in disbelief as she Tweeted, "yo wtf 8?!?!?!?? that's dope man wow."

"8 Noms. WOW GOD IS GOOD," H.E.R. wrote in response to her own haul.