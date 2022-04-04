Nate Bargatze Jokingly Wears Helmet to Present at Grammys After Will Smith's Oscars Slap

"They said comedians have to wear these now at awards shows during the joke parts," said the comedian, referencing the helmet he wore on stage at the Grammys pre-telecast

Comedian and actor Nate Bargatze is poking fun at Will Smith's Oscars slap.

While presenting at the 64th Grammy Awards pre-telecast on Sunday, Bargatze appeared on stage wearing a helmet while presenting in a nod to the moment Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards last month.

"Now, I want to warn you all that our next presenter is a comedian, if you know what I mean," said actor and host LeVar Burton said while introducing Bargatze.

"So I need to caution everybody, remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourselves. All right?"

Bargatze, 43, appeared on stage with a helmet telling the crowd, "They said comedians have to wear these now at awards shows during the joke parts. It doesn't even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me … All right, this is stupid, I'll take it off."

Bargatze's album, The Greatest Average American was nominated for comedy album at the Grammy Awards. Others who were nominated in the category include Chelsea Handler, Louis C.K., Lewis Black, Lavell Crawford and Kevin Hart. The award was presented to C.K. It marked C.K.'s third Grammy win in the category, and first since he admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017.

Bargatze's Netflix specials include The Greatest Average American and The Tennessee Kid.

During the Academy Awards late last month, Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary and said, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya." Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith has embraced a low shaved haircut after recently opening up living with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Smith then walked onto the stage and slapped Rock across the face. "Oh wow," said a seemingly taken-aback Rock as Will made his way back to his seat. "Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me."

"Keep my wife's name out your f—ing mouth!" Smith yelled up to the stage at Rock after taking his seat again.

"Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," said Rock — to which Smith replied once again, "Keep my wife's name out your f—ing mouth!"

"I'm going to, OK?" Rock replied, before going on to say, "That was the ... greatest night in the history of television" and presenting the award.