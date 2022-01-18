The 2022 Grammy Awards Ceremony Moved to April 3 in Las Vegas

The award show was originally set to take place on Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

This is not a drill — a new date has been set for the 2022 Grammy Awards!

The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday that the 64th annual Grammy Awards will now take place on April 3 and will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Recording Academy previously announced the award show, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah for his second consecutive year, would be postponed from Jan. 31 due to rising concerns over the COVID-19 surge. The award show was previously set to take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.

"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority," the statement read.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on Jan. 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating music's biggest night on a future date, which will be announced soon."

This is the second year in a row that the awards show is postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the show was postponed until March, and shortly after the announcement, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy told Entertainment Tonight that the decision was made "based on the decline of the health circumstances around Los Angeles and the country" amid the ongoing pandemic.

"It didn't feel like the right time to be having the show on Jan. 31," he previously said. "COVID-19 has had a big impact on our planning process and how we're putting the show together. As we move to our March 14 date, it'll give us a little more flexibility to watch what happens and to have more conversations with health officials and continue to evolve the show."

John Batiste is leading this year's nominations with a whopping 11 nods — including album of the year, record of the year and best R&B album.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each notched eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo will head into Grammys night with seven apiece.