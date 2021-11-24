Machine Gun Kelly Asks What 'Is Wrong with the Grammys' After He's Snubbed from Nominations List

Machine Gun Kelly attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City.

Machine Gun Kelly has a bone to pick with the Recording Academy.

After the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced — and his work was nowhere to be found on the list — the "Bloody Valentine" singer, 31, aired his grievances on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"wtf is wrong with the grammys," he tweeted, in a note that was liked more than 13,000 times.

Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) began his career as a rapper, but has embraced a more pop-punk sound, especially on his fifth album Tickets to My Downfall, which was released in September 2020.

The album topped the Billboard 200 charts, and spawned hit singles like "Bloody Valentine" and "My Ex's Best Friend." It also won Kelly plenty of other accolades and awards, including top rock artist and top rock album at the Billboard Music Awards, favorite rock artist at the American Music Awards and best alternative for two consecutive years at the MTV Video Music Awards.

His tweet garnered support from fans, one of whom wrote, "You deserve a Grammy but the Grammys don't deserve you."

Added another: "You deserved that nomination for [Tickets to My Downfall] more [than] anything with it being a number one album, having a sold out tour with it, and for bringing back that entire genre."

Machine Gun Kelly is not the first artist to vent their frustrations with the Grammys; last year, Halsey did the same after their album Manic failed to receive any nominations.

"I've been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations," they wrote on Instagram at the time. "The Grammys are an elusive process. It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and 'bribes' that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as 'not-bribes.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Check Out the Full List of 2022's Grammy Nominees

The "Bad at Love" singer added, "Perhaps sometimes it is (!!) but it's not always about the music or quality or culture. Just wanted to get that off my chest. [The Weeknd] deserves better, and Manic did too, perhaps it's unbecoming of me to say so but I can't care anymore."

Halsey's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power was nominated this year for best alternative music album.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd also publicly criticized the Grammys after his album After Hours and his hit single "Blinding Lights" were left off the list of nominations in 2021.

"The Grammys remain corrupt," he wrote on Twitter at the time. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."