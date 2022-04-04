The R&B singers previously collaborated on "Summer Rain" from Leon Bridges' album Gold-Diggers Sound

Leon Bridges Says He'd Love to Collaborate with Jazmine Sullivan Again

Leon Bridges has his eyes set on another R&B collaboration.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter attended the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday where he revealed which artist he'd want to work with soon.

"Oh my God, it was awesome collaborating with Jazmine Sullivan," Bridges told PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein. "Ultimately, it would be cool to do something with her."

Sullivan previously appeared on Bridges' 2021 album Gold-Diggers Sound, featured on his track "Summer Rain."

Additionally, Bridges said he would like to collaborate with Giveon. On the red carpet, the musician added that he's excited to see so many well-deserving artists nominated for the Grammys this year.

"Shout out to Jon Batiste, shout out to Jazmine Sullivan, shout out to Justin Bieber. They all made a body of work that resonates with a lot of people and it's good music," he said. "It's awesome that the right people are being honored."

Batiste is leading the pack with Grammy nominations for this year's show, receiving a whopping 11 nominations, including album of the year, record of the year and best R&B album.

Meanwhile, Bieber is nominated for eight awards and Sullivan with three nominations.