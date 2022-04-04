Lady Gaga Performs Heartfelt Tony Bennett Tribute at the 2022 Grammy Awards: 'I Love You Tony'

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's Love for Sale earned five nominations at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga just delivered a powerful performance for a good friend.

Gaga took the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday to deliver a tribute to her Love for Sale collaborator Tony Bennett.

Following a video intro by Bennett, 95, Gaga opened with a performance of "Love for Sale." Originally a duet between the duo, Gaga took the stage alone and sang the sweet, jazzy tune as she smiled and danced around in a strapless blue gown.

She then transitioned to the pair's song "Do I Love You," and as she sang the tune, videos of her friendship with Bennett began to play in the background.

"I love you Tony, we miss you," she said after concluding the performance.

Gaga, 36, was nominated for five awards at this year's Grammys. She and Bennett won the award for best traditional pop vocal album for Love for Sale, their second collaborative record.

The singers released Love on Sale in September 2021, just one month after Bennett, 95, announced his retirement from performing. The album is a tribute to composer and songwriter Cole Porter.

Gaga opened up about creating music with Bennett, who she considers a close and lifelong friend, in a trailer for the album last year.

"I'm having the best time recording the music," she said in the clip. "It's a joy. I think it's a joy that's missing in a lot of music today, and so it's extra special for me that I get to come into the studio and sing these songs because I feel like I'm getting the nectar of a happiness that the world doesn't get to hear or see all the time."

Gaga also said she hopes Love on Sale inspires a new generation of jazz fans.

"I really want young kids to listen to jazz music, because it's important," she said in the album's trailer. "It is not something that should be left behind. It is something that should be coveted so sacredly forever."

Gaga and Bennett performed together at the 2015 Grammys, after the release of the first album they worked on together, Cheek to Cheek. That night, they won the award for best traditional pop vocal album.

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease the following year, and suffers short-term memory loss.