Lady Gaga Joins Star-Studded Lineup of 2022 Grammys Performers

Lady Gaga , who is nominated for five awards this year, has joined the lineup of presenters ahead of Sunday night's show.

The 12-time Grammy winner, 36, is up for record of the year, best pop/duo group performance and best music video for "I Get a Kick Out of You" and album of the year and best traditional pop vocal album for Love for Sale, her collaborative record with Tony Bennett.

The two powerhouses teamed up for their second album together in September, just one month after Bennett retired from performing . The album is a tribute to composer and songwriter Cole Porter.

"I think it was the next day, after the record released and had gone No. 1, he said, 'I wanna make this Cole Porter record with you,' and I said I would do it, and then guess what?" Gaga told PEOPLE upon the album's release. "We did it!"