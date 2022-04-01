Lady Gaga Joins Star-Studded Lineup of 2022 Grammys Performers
The 64th Grammy Awards just got a little more star power.
Lady Gaga, who is nominated for five awards this year, has joined the lineup of presenters ahead of Sunday night's show.
The 12-time Grammy winner, 36, is up for record of the year, best pop/duo group performance and best music video for "I Get a Kick Out of You" and album of the year and best traditional pop vocal album for Love for Sale, her collaborative record with Tony Bennett.
The two powerhouses teamed up for their second album together in September, just one month after Bennett retired from performing. The album is a tribute to composer and songwriter Cole Porter.
"I think it was the next day, after the record released and had gone No. 1, he said, 'I wanna make this Cole Porter record with you,' and I said I would do it, and then guess what?" Gaga told PEOPLE upon the album's release. "We did it!"
Together, they performed back-to-back shows at Radio City Music Hall, which Bennett's son and manager Danny said would be his father's last.
"There won't be any additional concerts," Danny Bennett told Variety. "This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors' orders."
The legendary crooner was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, and suffers short-term memory loss.
Gaga will join this year's other Grammys performers, including Silk Sonic, who will open the show, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Nas, Jon Batiste, BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola, Billy Strings and Carrie Underwood.
A special "In Memoriam" segment will also feature Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler singing songs by the late Stephen Sondheim.
Batiste is the most-nominated artist with 11 nods, including record of the year, album of the year, best R&B album, and best music video.
The Grammys are airing live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and streaming and on demand from Paramount+.