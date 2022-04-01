Joni Mitchell, Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa and More to Present at 2022 Grammy Awards
Now presenting … your Grammys presenters!
The Recording Academy announced the lineup of musicians and actors set to present at the upcoming 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday night, and the list includes current and past nominees, as well as some other stars.
Reigning best new artist Megan Thee Stallion, who is nominated this year for best rap performance, will present, as will Joni Mitchell (nominated for best historical album) and Questlove (best music film).
Four-time winners Lenny Kravitz and Keith Urban will also be on hand, as will three-time winners Dua Lipa and Ludacris, Billy Porter, and 10-time winner Bonnie Raitt, who is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement award.
Previous nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne will also present, as will stars like Jared Leto, Anthony Mackie and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.
Performers this year include Silk Sonic, who will open the show, Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Nas, Jon Batiste, BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, J Balvin with María Becerra, John Legend, Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola, Billy Strings and Carrie Underwood.
A special "In Memoriam" segment will also feature Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler singing songs by the late Stephen Sondheim.
Batiste is the most-nominated artist with 11 nods, including record of the year, album of the year, best R&B album, and best music video.
The Grammys are airing live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and streaming and on demand from Paramount+.