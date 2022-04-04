"It's more than entertainment for me. It's a spiritual practice, and there's so many people that went into making this album," Batiste told the crowd

Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year for We Are at 2022 Grammys: 'It's More Than Entertainment for Me'

Jon Batiste won big!

At Sunday's Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, the musician took home the coveted prize of album of the year for We Are, shortly after bringing the house down with a high-energy live performance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Wow. I believe this to my core: There is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor," he said while accepting his award. "The creative arts are subjective, and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most."

Jon Batiste Credit: ANGELA WEISS/getty

"It's like a song or an album is made and it almost has a radar to find the person when they need it the most," Batiste said. "I'd like to thank God. I just put my head down and I work on the craft every day. I love music. I've been playing since I was a little boy."

"It's more than entertainment for me. It's a spiritual practice, and there's so many people that went into making this album," Batiste continued, mentioning his family members who helped, including his dad.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

He added, "Every single artist that was nominated in this category I actually love and have had experiences — out-of-body experiences — with your music. I honor you, and this is for real artists, real musicians, let's just keep going. Be you."

RELATED VIDEO: Jon Batiste Talks On His Philosophy of "Always Being Present" While Living in the Moment

"My [album] has life and is an artistic achievement [that has components] of the past, present and future," he said of the album at the time.

The musician, who is the bandleader and musical director for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert told Colbert the night the Grammy news was announced, "There is so much happening for me in my life right now." He continued, "And this is happening and there is something in this that is bigger than me and just adulation for me that I have to learn in this. I'm so grateful."